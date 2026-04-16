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Arsenal Vs Sporting Highlights: Gunners Grind Out Draw To Reach UCL Semi Finals


2026-04-16 03:15:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Arsenal held Sporting CP to a tense 0-0 draw to seal a 1-0 aggregate win in the UEFA Champions League. A defensive masterclass and disciplined performance ensured qualification as Arsenal booked their spot in the semi-finals despite a nervy night. 0:00 - Arsenal hold Sporting CP to 0-0 draw 1:15 - Defensive discipline becomes key weapon 2:55 - Eighth clean sheet in UCL campaign

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