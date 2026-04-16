Ukrainian Forces Repel 36 Assaults In Pokrovsk Sector As 153 Clashes Recorded Along Frontline In One Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 8:00 on April 16.

The enemy carried out two missile strikes using 24 missiles and conducted 76 airstrikes, dropping 225 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian forces deployed 9,140 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,456 shelling attacks, including 59 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian aircraft struck areas near the settlements of Ivanivka and Pidhavrylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Kopani, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In response, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck seven clusters of Russian personnel and equipment.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy launched three airstrikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 116 shelling attacks, including three with MLRS. One assault attempt was recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attempted four times to break through defensive lines near Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces carried out two attacks toward Novoplatonivka.

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In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched five attacks toward Shyikivka, Novoserhiivka, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four attempts by Russian troops to advance near Zakitne and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces attacked four times near Minkivka and Nykyforivka, as well as toward Tykhonivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped 36 Russian assault attempts near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Novooleksandrivka, Nove Shakhove, Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Ivanivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked eight times near Oleksandrohrad, Vorone, Ternove, Kalynivske, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, 12 Russian attacks were recorded near Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Pryluky, and toward Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, Hirke, and Tsvitkove.

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No assault actions were recorded in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces carried out five unsuccessful assault attempts toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of the formation of Russian offensive groupings were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As previously reported, total Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through April 16, 2026, amount to approximately 1,315,070 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine