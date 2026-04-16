Ian Fincher, CPA, Of New Orleans On Accurate Financial Reporting In Owner-Operated Businesses

Licensed Louisiana CPA and Senior Auditor discusses reconciliations, documentation quality, and practical financial-statement understanding in small-business environments across the New Orleans area

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New Orleans, Louisiana, 16th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Ian Fincher, CPA, is a licensed Louisiana Certified Public Accountant and Senior Auditor based in New Orleans, Louisiana. He holds Louisiana CPA License No. CPA.0029782, originally issued on February 21, 2024, and currently active through December 31, 2026. His public accounting background includes financial statement audit, review, and compilation engagements involving small businesses, owner-operated companies, family-owned organizations, and closely held entities across a range of industries in the greater New Orleans area.

Owner-operated businesses are a central part of the New Orleans economy. Restaurants, construction companies, professional services firms, real estate operations, and retail businesses often operate with lean accounting environments where financial statement quality depends on whether transactions are recorded accurately, accounts are reconciled consistently, and supporting documentation is maintained well enough to produce reliable reporting.

What Makes Small-Business Engagement Work Different

Financial statement engagement work involving smaller businesses often differs from larger-entity work because the owner is closely involved in daily operations, financial decisions, or both. In many of these environments, accounting records are maintained in QuickBooks Online or QuickBooks Desktop, and the reliability of the financial statements depends on the quality of day-to-day bookkeeping and review.

Fincher's engagement background in New Orleans and Metairie, Louisiana, includes reviewing records maintained in QuickBooks, assessing whether chart-of-accounts structures produce useful financial information, and evaluating whether transactions have been classified properly. In smaller business environments, recurring issues can include misclassified expenses, unreconciled bank accounts, transactions recorded in the wrong period, and informal recordkeeping practices that make accurate financial reporting harder to achieve.

Fincher's background includes identifying these types of issues during engagement work and supporting the adjusting journal entries, reclassifications, reconciliations, and schedules needed to bring accounting records into alignment with financial statement presentation requirements.

Financial Statements, Cash Flow, and the Owner's Financial Picture

For smaller organizations, financial statement accuracy is often tied directly to the owner's ability to understand what is happening in the business. A financial statement built on unreconciled accounts, misclassified transactions, or outdated records can distort the financial picture in ways that affect both internal decisions and external reporting needs.

His public accounting background includes preparing financial statements and supporting related footnotes and disclosures, performing bank and account reconciliations, reviewing general ledger activity for misclassifications and errors, and maintaining fixed asset, amortization, intercompany, and other supporting schedules used in engagement work and financial reporting preparation.

A central issue in small-business reporting is the distinction between profitability and cash flow. A business can appear profitable on paper while still facing cash pressure if receivables, debt service, or the timing of payments are not clearly understood. Fincher's dual academic background in accounting and economics informs how he evaluates that relationship and how financial statements can be read in a more practical business context.

Industry Breadth Across the New Orleans Area

At Ericksen Krentel CPAs and Consultants in New Orleans and Wegmann Dazet in Metairie, Louisiana, Fincher's engagement work has involved small and mid-market businesses in sectors including manufacturing, construction, restaurants, professional services, real estate, and technology. That experience has also included specialty environments such as franchise businesses, multi-location operations, and multi-entity organizations with intercompany accounting considerations.

Fincher's professional experience also includes work across major balance sheet and income statement categories, including cash, accounts receivable, inventory, prepaids, leases, property and equipment, investments, accounts payable, debt, accrued expenses, payroll, direct costs, cost of goods sold, operating revenue and expenses, interest revenue and expense, and equity. That account-level exposure supports a fuller understanding of how day-to-day accounting discipline affects year-end reporting quality.

Education and Professional Background

Fincher earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of New Orleans, College of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Louisiana State University, E.J. Ourso College of Business. His economics background informs how he evaluates business conditions, financial trends, and whether reported results appear consistent with the surrounding operating environment. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants.

“Clear financial reporting starts with disciplined accounting records,” said Ian Fincher.“When reconciliations, schedules, and supporting documentation are maintained consistently, financial statements become more useful for understanding what is actually happening in the business and where closer attention may be needed.”

Fincher is based in New Orleans, Louisiana. To learn more about his professional background, visit ianfincher.

About Ian Fincher

Ian Fincher, CPA, is a licensed Louisiana Certified Public Accountant and Senior Auditor based in New Orleans, Louisiana. His public accounting background includes financial statement audit, review, and compilation engagements involving small businesses, owner-operated companies, nonprofits, and government entities across the greater New Orleans area. He has worked at Ericksen Krentel CPAs and Consultants in New Orleans and Wegmann Dazet in Metairie, Louisiana, with engagement experience spanning industries including manufacturing, construction, restaurants, professional services, real estate, and technology. He holds Louisiana CPA License No. CPA.0029782, issued February 21, 2024, active through December 31, 2026. He earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of New Orleans and a B.S. in Economics from Louisiana State University. He is a member of the AICPA and the Society of Louisiana CPAs.