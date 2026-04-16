Indigo Partners With Iplanet, Opens Up Apple Products For Members
This collaboration represents the opening of a fresh avenue of rewards under the IndiGo BluChip portfolio and broadens the scope of earning reward while reinforcing IndiGo's commitment to offering greater value to its loyal customers.
Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital & Information Officer, IndiGo, said, "Our partnership with iPlanet is a thoughtful and strategic collaboration designed to bring meaningful, high value benefits to the IndiGo BluChip members. By extending the opportunity to earn IndiGo BluChips on premium lifestyle and technology purchases, we are empowering our customers to accumulate rewards even beyond their travel journeys. At IndiGo, we strive to enhance the overall customer experience by making it more seamless, intuitive, and enriching."
Speaking on the partnership, Raakesh Ramanand, Managing Director, iPlanet, said: "At iPlanet, we are constantly looking at ways to elevate the value we deliver to our customers beyond just products. Our partnership with IndiGo BluChip is a strategic step in that direction-bringing together premium technology and meaningful rewards. This collaboration allows IndiGo Bluchip members to seamlessly earn IndiGo Bluchips on their Apple purchases, making every transaction more rewarding and experience-driven."
Customers can earn IndiGo BluChips by entering their membership ID at the time of purchase on the dedicated platform or by sharing it at iPlanet stores during billing. IndiGo BluChips will be credited to the member's account upon completion of the purchase cycle.
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