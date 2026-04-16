Arsenal Hold Off Sporting To Enter Champions League Sfs

MENAFN - IANS) London, April 16 (IANS) Arsenal have reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in consecutive seasons for the first time in their history after keeping Sporting CP out in a tight north London encounter.

A draw against Sporting was enough to send Arsenal through to the semi-finals where they will face Atletico de Madrid.

Arsenal remain the only unbeaten team in this season's Champions League with ten wins and two draws from 12 matches.

The dominant side for much of the first half, Arsenal came close just before the half-hour mark when Eberechi Eze's well-weighted pass found Martin Zubimendi's dart into the box. Viktor Gyökeres looked to pounce after the Spanish midfielder's cross was blocked, but an alert Gonçalo Inacio stopped him from converting at close range, UEFA reports.

However, for all Arsenal's control, it was Sporting CP who produced the best chance of the first half – Geny Catamo volleying Maximiliano Araujo's cross onto the base of the far post after a 43rd-minute breakaway.

Araújo was involved again as the visitors threatened shortly after the restart, this time cutting in but shooting wide of the far post on his right foot, while Arsenal's continued danger was highlighted as Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke came close in quick succession.

There was to be no breakthrough despite late chances at either end – Arsenal's Leandro Trossard heading fellow substitute Max Dowman's corner on to the post in the 84th minute before Joao Simoes shot wide in stoppage time.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach said after the win, "My message was gratitude to them the players. I know the effort and the commitment that they put in. There was a lot of work behind it and we've done something that has never been done in the history of our club."