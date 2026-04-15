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Co-Op Command Relaunches Its Expert Co-Op Management Solutions For Automotive Dealerships Nationwide
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Co-Op Command, a division of 4040 Group, LLC, today announced the relaunch of its comprehensive co-op management platform designed to help automotive dealerships maximize their co-op marketing funds and drive measurable results.
The Problem Co-Op Command Solves
Automotive dealerships leave millions of dollars on the table each year due to inefficient co-op fund management, missed compliance requirements, and complex claims processes. Co-Op Command addresses these pain points with expert guidance, streamlined processes, and proven strategies that have helped dealerships recover unclaimed co-op opportunities.
What Co-Op Command Delivers
Co-Op Command specializes in:
.Expert Co-Op Fund Management – Strategic planning and optimization of co-op marketing budgets
.Flawless Claims Submissions – Accurate, timely claims processing that maximizes approvals
.Accounting Friendly Month-End Reporting & Compliance – Complete documentation and regulatory compliance
.Revenue Recovery – Identification and recovery of unclaimed co-op opportunities
.Ongoing Partnership – Dedicated support and consultation throughout the year
Why Dealerships Choose Co-Op Command
With over 15 years of experience in automotive co-op management, Co-Op Command brings unmatched expertise and dedication to every client relationship. The team's commitment to precision, ethics, and results has earned the trust of dealerships nationwide.
"We exist to ensure that co-op is used efficiently, effectively, and ethically," said Brenda, Finch, Founder of Co-Op Command. "We are the original and best at dealership co-op management. Our mission is to help car dealerships tap into the full potential of their co-op marketing funds while maintaining complete compliance with OEM requirements."
Key Features of CoopCommand
The newly launched website ( ) provides:
.Free Audit Offer – Dealerships can request a complimentary co-op management audit
.Expert Consultation – Direct access to the Co-Op Command team for personalized guidance
.Proven Track Record – Testimonials and case studies from satisfied dealership clients
Nationwide Service
Co-Op Command serves dealerships across the United States, providing remote consultation and management services. The team works with dealerships of all sizes, from single-location operations to multi-store groups.
Availability
Co-Op Command is available for consultation during business hours (9 AM – 5 PM, Monday-Friday) and on-call support for urgent matters. Dealerships can reach the team at:
.Phone: 713-478-2093
.Email: brenda@4040group or brent@4040Group
.Website:
About Co-Op Command
Co-Op Command is a division of 4040 Group, LLC, specializing in automotive co-op management solutions. Based in Houston, Texas, the company has over 15 years of experience helping dealerships maximize their co-op marketing funds through expert management, compliance, and strategic planning.
For more information, visit or contact brenda@4040group.
Media Contact
Brenda Finch
Co-Op Command
Division of 4040 Group, LLC
Phone: 713-478-2093
Email: brenda@4040group
Website:
The Problem Co-Op Command Solves
Automotive dealerships leave millions of dollars on the table each year due to inefficient co-op fund management, missed compliance requirements, and complex claims processes. Co-Op Command addresses these pain points with expert guidance, streamlined processes, and proven strategies that have helped dealerships recover unclaimed co-op opportunities.
What Co-Op Command Delivers
Co-Op Command specializes in:
.Expert Co-Op Fund Management – Strategic planning and optimization of co-op marketing budgets
.Flawless Claims Submissions – Accurate, timely claims processing that maximizes approvals
.Accounting Friendly Month-End Reporting & Compliance – Complete documentation and regulatory compliance
.Revenue Recovery – Identification and recovery of unclaimed co-op opportunities
.Ongoing Partnership – Dedicated support and consultation throughout the year
Why Dealerships Choose Co-Op Command
With over 15 years of experience in automotive co-op management, Co-Op Command brings unmatched expertise and dedication to every client relationship. The team's commitment to precision, ethics, and results has earned the trust of dealerships nationwide.
"We exist to ensure that co-op is used efficiently, effectively, and ethically," said Brenda, Finch, Founder of Co-Op Command. "We are the original and best at dealership co-op management. Our mission is to help car dealerships tap into the full potential of their co-op marketing funds while maintaining complete compliance with OEM requirements."
Key Features of CoopCommand
The newly launched website ( ) provides:
.Free Audit Offer – Dealerships can request a complimentary co-op management audit
.Expert Consultation – Direct access to the Co-Op Command team for personalized guidance
.Proven Track Record – Testimonials and case studies from satisfied dealership clients
Nationwide Service
Co-Op Command serves dealerships across the United States, providing remote consultation and management services. The team works with dealerships of all sizes, from single-location operations to multi-store groups.
Availability
Co-Op Command is available for consultation during business hours (9 AM – 5 PM, Monday-Friday) and on-call support for urgent matters. Dealerships can reach the team at:
.Phone: 713-478-2093
.Email: brenda@4040group or brent@4040Group
.Website:
About Co-Op Command
Co-Op Command is a division of 4040 Group, LLC, specializing in automotive co-op management solutions. Based in Houston, Texas, the company has over 15 years of experience helping dealerships maximize their co-op marketing funds through expert management, compliance, and strategic planning.
For more information, visit or contact brenda@4040group.
Media Contact
Brenda Finch
Co-Op Command
Division of 4040 Group, LLC
Phone: 713-478-2093
Email: brenda@4040group
Website:
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