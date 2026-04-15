Scoot, Qatar, And Ryanair Top Cirium Global Airline Emissions Rankings In 2025

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Singapore-based Scoot has been named the world's most emissions-efficient airline in Cirium's 2025 EmeraldSky Annual Review, taking the top position from last year's leader, Wizz Air. Qatar Airways, Ryanair, and Turkish Airlines were each recognized as the top three most efficient global airlines, ranked by available seat kilometres (ASK). Cirium's industry leading ranking is based on CO2 per available ASK across the world's 100 largest airlines. The methodology is independently assured by PwC to ISAE 3000. It groups airlines into Gold, Silver and Bronze tiers based on global performance, which covers the top 15 airlines as well as key regional and route performers. “Airline emissions performance comes down to decisions airlines can control - fleet choices, seat configuration and how aircraft are deployed on routes,” said Jeremy Bowen, CEO of Cirium.“The airlines at the top of these rankings have got those fundamentals right, and it shows. Better emissions efficiency and lower fuel bills go hand in hand.” Scoot is the first Southeast Asian carrier to lead in global airline emissions efficiency rankings. Its average seat density of 242 seats per aircraft, operating on longer average sectors, placed it in the lead position this year. The results reinforce a consistent pattern across the industry. Airlines operating younger fleets with higher seat density continue to outperform their peers on emissions efficiency, with low-cost carriers dominating the top of the rankings. Wizz Air placed second (after placing first in 2024), followed by TUI Airways, Air Europa and Frontier Airlines, with all five carriers ranking in the top five globally and earning Gold status. Each has young fleets of aircraft compared to their peers.

Rank Airline Base Country PAX CO2/ASK (g) CO2 emissions (mt) Flights per Year (thousands) Fleet Age (years) Avg. distance (km) 1 Scoot Singapore 51 2.0 65 6.7 2,157 2 Wizz Air Hungary 52.9 6.2 335 4.7 1,547 3 TUI Airways UK 53.6 2.2 66 9.7 2,862 4 Air Europa Spain 53.9 2.1 69 10 2,023 5 Frontier Airlines USA 54.1 3.5 208 4.8 1,470 6 TUIfly Germany 54.4 1.6 58 10.6 2,475 7 Virgin Atlantic UK 54.5 2.8 27 6.8 6,566 8 AirAsia X Malaysia 54.8 1.6 20 14 4,177 9 Pegasus Turkey 55.9 3.8 233 5 1,372 10 Jetstar Australia 56 3.7 183 11.1 1,623 11 Condor Germany 56.15 2.29 55 11.2 2,883 12 Spirit Airlines USA 56.77 3.78 217 6.4 1,535 13 Iberia Spain 57.03 4.47 100 11.5 2,831 14 Volaris Mexico 57.33 3.10 180 7.5 1,532 15 IndiGo India 57.36 9.84 796 4.2 1,082 *Gold: Ranks 1-5 | Silver: Ranks 6-10 | Bronze: Ranks 11-15. For the full list of 20 airlines, please reference the report.

Wizz Air remains among the strongest performers with a fleet averaging under five years, similar to other performers such as Frontier Airlines and IndiGo.

Long-haul operators, in contrast, are closing the gap primarily through fleet renewal, by removing from service older, less-fuel-efficient aircraft. Airlines such as Virgin Atlantic demonstrate that newer widebody aircraft and higher-capacity configurations can deliver competitive emissions performance even on long-distance routes.

Top Airlines by ASK

The table below reflects the top three most efficient global airlines, ranked by available seat kilometres (ASK). The top 10 global airlines as ranked by ASK, are listed in the full report.

Rank Airline Base Country PAX CO2/ASK (g) CO2 emissions (mt) Flights per Year (thousands) Fleet Age (years) Avg. distance (km) 1 Qatar Airways Qatar 60.0 15.4 198 10.2 4,221 2 Ryanair Ireland 62.7 17.4 1148 10.1 1,264 3 Turkish Airlines Türkiye 64.2 15.8 428 9.7 2,332

Regional and Key Intra Regional Rankings

The table below reflects regional rankings, as well as for well-trafficked corridors, the Transatlantic and Transpacific. Across every region, airlines with younger fleets and higher seat density continue to lead within their markets. Results in each region carry their own story as metrics of comparison change.

Rank Airline Base Country PAX CO2/ASK (g) CO2 Emissions (mt) Flights (000s) Fleet Age (yrs) Avg. Dist. (km) Intra-North America 1 Frontier Airlines USA 54.5 3.0 185 4.8 1,402 2 Spirit Airlines USA 57.4 3.1 185 6.5 1,463 3 WestJet Canada 67.0 2.4 175 11.5 1,348 Europe 1 Wizz Air Hungary 53.1 3.9 222 4.6 1,462 2 Jet2 UK 57.9 2.8 110 13.6 2,206 3 Transavia Netherlands 59.9 2.0 116 10.5 1,491 Southeast Asia 1 VietJet Air Vietnam 64.5 1.4 107 8.2 941 2 Singapore Airlines Singapore 66.7 0.90 45 5.9 1,181 3 Lion Air Indonesia 67.1 1.1 90.0 13.3 828 Latin America 1 JetSmart Chile 57.9 1.1 92.0 3.1 1,033 2 Volaris Mexico 58.8 2.0 137 7.6 1,297 3 VivaAerobus Mexico 61.4 2.1 157 9.1 1,069 Transatlantic 1 Virgin Atlantic UK 53.7 1.8 16.9 6.5 6,759 2 Air Canada Canada 54.9 2.7 24.4 14.4 6,108 3 Aer Lingus Ireland 56.2 1.2 15.1 9.0 5,793 Transpacific 1 Air Canada Canada 56.2 1.6 8.9 10.2 10,178 2 Delta Air Lines USA 57.5 1.9 11.3 6.1 9,945 3 Cathay Pacific China 59.8 2.5 10.8 9.0 11,933

Airlines Closing the Gap: Capacity Growth Without Emissions Growth

Cirium's 2025 review shows whether airlines are growing capacity faster than emissions. The table below ranks individual routes by the largest year-on-year reductions in CO2 per ASK and identifies the specific aircraft transition that drove each result. To qualify, a route must have operated at least 300 round trips in the year.

The metric highlights carriers making measurable progress, not just those already operating efficient fleets. Korean Air recorded the largest long-haul route improvements globally, driven by the transition to next-generation aircraft on key transpacific routes.

Rank Route Carrier YoY CO2/ASK Improvement CO2/ASK 2025 (g) Fleet Transition Avg. Seats Route Dist. (km) 1 ICN – SEA Korean Air -27.4% 53.6 777-300ERs → 787-9/10s 308 8,376 2 ICN – HNL Korean Air -22.4% 52.3 747-8s & 777-300ERs → 787-10s 327 7,354 3 JFK – DEL American Airlines -20.4% 59.8 777-300ERs → 787-9s 285 11,756 4 KEF – SEA Icelandair -20.3% 57.9 757-200s → A321neos 186 5,810 5 JFK – GRU American Airlines -19.3% 51.5 777-200ERs → 787-9s 284 7,663 6 LHR – HKG British Airways -18.1% 64.3 777/787 family → A350-1000s 303 9,631 7 BOS – LHR Delta Air Lines -17.0% 60.0 A330-200s → A330-900neos 268 5,241 8 MSP – LHR Delta Air Lines -16.9% 57.2 A330-200s → A330-900neos 281 6,443 9 MUC – BOM Lufthansa -16.4% 55.5 A340-600s → A350-900neos 293 6,312 10 HKG – CDG Cathay Pacific -16.4% 62.8 777-300ERs → A350-900neos 287 9,590

"The route-level data tells a clear story," said Bowen. "When airlines swap older widebodies for next-generation aircraft, emissions per seat kilometre can fall by as much as 27 percent on that route within a year. This isn't theoretical - we're measuring it on real routes with real operational data."

About the EmeraldSky emissions report

Now in its second year, Cirium's EmeraldSky Annual Review evaluates airline emissions intensity using CO2 per available seat kilometre (ASK), based on analysis of the world's 100 largest scheduled passenger airlines.

The 2025 edition also tracks year-on-year progress, measuring whether airlines are increasing capacity faster than emissions. The methodology uses flight-level operational data and is independently assured under ISAE 3000 by PwC. EmeraldSky is also accredited by the Rocky Mountain Institute as a qualified flight emissions data provider under the Pegasus Guidelines, the first climate-aligned finance framework for aviation.

About Cirium

Cirium is the world's leading aviation analytics company. It delivers aviation analytics that power decision-making for airlines, airports, travel companies, aircraft manufacturers, and financial institutions. The company provides critical and timely information, analysis, and data including airline schedules, global aircraft and fleet developments, and operational, environmental, and financial performance for companies in the sector. Cirium is part of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a RELX business that provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX PLC shares trade on the London, Amsterdam, and New York Stock Exchanges (ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX).

For more information, visit cirium or follow Cirium on LinkedIn.

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