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Perspective With Parthiv Has Released Its Latest Episode Featuring Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director Of Radico Khaitan Limited
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 15th, 2026: Perspective with Parthiv, hosted by Parthiv Neotia, has released its latest episode featuring Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan Limited.
In this episode, Abhishek Khaitan delves into the evolution of India's alco-bev industry, while reflecting on Radico Khaitan's journey from a challenging phase in the late 1990s to becoming one of the country's leading spirits companies. He shares how the company built its foundation by focusing on creating its own brands despite financial constraints, and how long-term investments in distribution, product development, and consumer understanding have shaped its growth over the years. He also highlights how brand-building in the alco-bev space goes beyond traditional advertising, with a strong emphasis on packaging, blend quality, and on-ground consumer connect.
The conversation explores the ongoing shift from mass to premium consumption in India, with consumers increasingly opting for better-quality products and more refined drinking experiences. Abhishek notes that this trend has accelerated in recent years, with consumers drinking more consciously and gravitating towards premium and luxury offerings. He also discusses the growing relevance of white spirits, evolving consumption patterns among younger audiences, and the emergence of categories such as tequila in urban markets. Additionally, he sheds light on the complexities of operating in a highly regulated environment, where each state functions as a distinct market, requiring nuanced strategies for distribution and expansion.
Further, the episode touches upon Radico Khaitan's strategic growth pillars, including its focus on premiumisation, innovation, and global expansion. Khaitan speaks about the company's ambition to take Indian luxury spirits to the world, its presence across international markets, and the importance of building globally competitive brands. He also shares insights on industry collaborations, including the partnership with Shah Rukh Khan, as well as key learnings for new entrants, emphasising the importance of product differentiation, patience, and deep market understanding in a competitive and highly regulated sector.
Parthiv Neotia is the Joint Managing Director of Ambuja Neotia Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests across real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and education. He leads the Group's Healthcare and Hospitality businesses, with a focus on sustainable scale, design sensitivity, and operational discipline, and also serves as Senior Vice President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.
The episode serves as a strong platform to showcase the journey and vision of Radico Khaitan Limited, offering deeper insights into the evolving landscape of the Indian alco-bev sector and the company's role in shaping it.
In this episode, Abhishek Khaitan delves into the evolution of India's alco-bev industry, while reflecting on Radico Khaitan's journey from a challenging phase in the late 1990s to becoming one of the country's leading spirits companies. He shares how the company built its foundation by focusing on creating its own brands despite financial constraints, and how long-term investments in distribution, product development, and consumer understanding have shaped its growth over the years. He also highlights how brand-building in the alco-bev space goes beyond traditional advertising, with a strong emphasis on packaging, blend quality, and on-ground consumer connect.
The conversation explores the ongoing shift from mass to premium consumption in India, with consumers increasingly opting for better-quality products and more refined drinking experiences. Abhishek notes that this trend has accelerated in recent years, with consumers drinking more consciously and gravitating towards premium and luxury offerings. He also discusses the growing relevance of white spirits, evolving consumption patterns among younger audiences, and the emergence of categories such as tequila in urban markets. Additionally, he sheds light on the complexities of operating in a highly regulated environment, where each state functions as a distinct market, requiring nuanced strategies for distribution and expansion.
Further, the episode touches upon Radico Khaitan's strategic growth pillars, including its focus on premiumisation, innovation, and global expansion. Khaitan speaks about the company's ambition to take Indian luxury spirits to the world, its presence across international markets, and the importance of building globally competitive brands. He also shares insights on industry collaborations, including the partnership with Shah Rukh Khan, as well as key learnings for new entrants, emphasising the importance of product differentiation, patience, and deep market understanding in a competitive and highly regulated sector.
Parthiv Neotia is the Joint Managing Director of Ambuja Neotia Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests across real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and education. He leads the Group's Healthcare and Hospitality businesses, with a focus on sustainable scale, design sensitivity, and operational discipline, and also serves as Senior Vice President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.
The episode serves as a strong platform to showcase the journey and vision of Radico Khaitan Limited, offering deeper insights into the evolving landscape of the Indian alco-bev sector and the company's role in shaping it.
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