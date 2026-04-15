PM Directs Public Institutions To Raise Jordanian Flag

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan has instructed all ministries, government departments, public institutions, official universities, municipalities, the Greater Amman Municipality, and state-owned companies to raise the Jordanian flag in line with official regulations.The directive requires adherence to the instructions governing the locations and buildings where the flag is to be raised, as well as the occasions and timing of its display and its placement among other flags, in accordance with the 2006 regulations.The Jordanian Flag Law, published in the Official Gazette No. (6) of 2004, outlines the provisions regulating the display of the national flag, including designated locations and occasions.