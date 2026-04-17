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Uzbekneftegaz, Tajikistan Explore New Industrial Supply Opportunities

Uzbekneftegaz, Tajikistan Explore New Industrial Supply Opportunities


2026-04-17 06:03:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 17. Uzbekneftegaz and Tajikistan discussed potential supplies of industrial products, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The matter was reviewed during a meeting between the Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz, Abdugani Sanginov, and a Tajik delegation, including the Director of the Agency for State Material Reserves under the Government of Tajikistan, Akhmadzoda Nurmuhammad Ato, as well as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Uzbekistan, Nasriddin Ismatullo.

During the discussions, the Tajik side expressed interest in products manufactured by major industrial enterprises within the Uzbekneftegaz system.

The parties emphasized that all agreements on product supplies would be implemented based on market principles.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to further explore opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

MENAFN17042026000187011040ID1110995540



Trend News Agency

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