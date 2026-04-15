Five Injured In Kharkiv Region Over Past 24 Hours From Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Facebook.

He said that Kharkiv and 18 other settlements in the region were targeted.

In Derhachi, men aged 42, 43, and 46 were injured. In the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the Malodanilivka community, a 74-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were injured.

The Russians attacked the Kyiv and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv with drones.

The enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with 14 guided bombs, 12 Geran-2 UAVs, one Lancet UAV, four Molniia UAVs, four FPV drones, and another 17 drones, the type of which is being determined.

In Kharkiv, three private homes and a non-residential building were damaged.

In the village of Klenove, Bohodukhiv district, a private home and power lines were damaged; in Skovorodynivka, power lines were damaged.

In the village of Borivske, Kupianskyi District, a private home was damaged; in the village of Hroza, a private home, outbuildings, and power lines were damaged.

In Derhachi, Kharkiv District, a business and two vehicles were damaged; in Cherkaska Lozova, a business and seven vehicles were damaged; in Merefa, a business was damaged.

Shelling inregion kills one, wounds 11 over day

In the Chuhuiv district, power lines (in Pechenihy) and railway infrastructure (in the village of Zaliznychne) were damaged.

As Syniehubov reported, the transit evacuation center in Lozova received 200 people over the past 24 hours. A total of 28,307 people have been registered since the center began operations.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 14, the Russian army carried out airstrikes on the dam of the Pechenizh Reservo ir.

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