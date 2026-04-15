Pakistan Secures $3 Billion Saudi Support To Boost Reserves

Pakistan's finance ministry, citing Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, said the funds are expected to be disbursed within days and will help offset a major repayment obligation to the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia has also extended an existing $5 billion deposit, removing previous rollover conditions, in a move aimed at stabilizing Pakistan's external account and improving investor confidence.

The support comes as Pakistan faces pressure on its reserves, which remain at levels covering only about three months of imports, raising concerns about economic stability and liquidity.

Officials said the financial backing arrives at a critical time, reinforcing Pakistan's ability to meet external obligations while maintaining macroeconomic stability amid global and regional uncertainties.

The development follows recent high-level meetings in Islamabad between Pakistani leaders and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, focusing on expanding trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have also deepened defence ties under a mutual security pact, with recent military coordination and joint deployments aimed at enhancing regional security and operational readiness.

The financial assistance underscores Saudi Arabia's continued strategic support for Pakistan, offering short-term economic relief while strengthening long-term bilateral cooperation across economic and security domains.