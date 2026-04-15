Nara Lokesh Appointed TDP's National Working President In Major Revamp

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday announced its Politburo, National, and State Committees, marking a new phase in the party's evolution with Minister Nara Lokesh at the centre of its organisational leadership.

Key Leadership Appointments

The appointment of AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh as the National Working President underscores a major generational transition within the TDP, positioning him firmly at the helm of party affairs and indicating a clear roadmap for the party's future leadership.

MLA Palla Srinivas has been appointed as the State President, completing a leadership alignment aimed at strengthening the party structure ahead of future political challenges.

TDP also appointed its first-ever woman National General Secretary, MP Dr Byreddy Shabari. She will serve alongside MP Ram Mohan Naidu and Rajesh Kilaru as National General Secretaries.

New Committee Structure

The newly constituted organisational structure includes a 29-member Politburo, a 31-member National Committee, and a 185-member State Committee. The committees have been formed after extensive deliberations, factoring in social, regional, and political balance, while keeping long-term goals, including the 2029 elections and potential constituency reorganisation, in mind.

Emphasis on Social Justice and Inclusivity

Representation for Weaker Sections

A defining feature of this restructuring is its strong emphasis on social justice and inclusive representation. Of the 185 members in the State Committee, 122 belong to weaker sections. Representation includes 77 members from Backwards Classes, 25 from Scheduled Castes, 7 from Scheduled Tribes, and 13 from minority communities.

The Percentage-wise representation in the new committees is: BC - 40 per cent, SC - 25 per cent, ST - 3.8 per cent, Minorities - 7 per cent. The committees have been structured broadly in line with population ratios, ensuring equitable participation across social groups.

Unprecedented Importance for Women

Women have been given unprecedented importance in the new structure, with 50 women included in the State Committee and significant representation ensured across the Politburo and National Committees. This approach reflects the party's alignment with the policy direction of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

Grassroots Leadership and Nara Lokesh's Vision

The restructuring also marks a bold departure from convention by elevating grassroots leadership to the highest levels of the party. For the first time, a Mandal Party President and a Cluster In-charge, Gantyada Sridevi and Guttikonda Dhanunjay, have been inducted directly into the Politburo.

The imprint of Minister Nara Lokesh's leadership is widely seen across the restructuring exercise. Building on the vision articulated during the Kadapa Mahanadu, Minister Lokesh has translated the slogan "Cadre is the leader" into a functional principle. Over the past year, as former general secretary, his focus has been on cadre welfare and recognition, and the same can be seen in the party's newly announced organisational structure that opens up leadership pathways for grassroots karyakartas. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)