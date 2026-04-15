Maharashtra Will Pay Heavy Price If Drug Menace Not Curbed: Vijay Wadettiwar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday mounted a sharp attack on the MahaYuti government in the wake of the death of two youths due to an alleged drug overdose at a live music concert in Goregaon, warning that the state would have to pay a“heavy price” if the growing drug menace was not curbed.

The controversy erupted after two young students died from a suspected drug overdose during a live music concert held at the Nesco Centre. Following the incident, a joint operation by the Mumbai and Kalyan police led to the arrest of a major drug supplier in Kalyan, with investigations pointing to the involvement of an interstate drug syndicate.

Wadettiwar compared the current situation in Maharashtra to the drug crisis Punjab faced a decade ago. He noted that the "clutches of narcotics" are tightening across the state, spreading beyond major metros like Mumbai and Pune. "The drug network has reached from Akola and Amravati to the rural areas of Nagpur," Wadettiwar stated.

"Incidents are now frequently coming to light in Nashik, Sambhaji Nagar, and the Vidarbha region. The Nesco case is a grim reminder of how our youth are being trapped,” he added.

Wadettiwar cited alarming data to highlight the gravity of the situation. He said that in 2024, drugs worth Rs 4,249 crore were seized. During 2025-26, 15,933 accused have been arrested. In 2026, within just a few months, 1,438 crimes were registered, 1,637 arrests made, and drugs worth Rs 940 crore were seized.

Wadettiwar labeled the situation a "massive failure" of the state Home Department, particularly pointing out that 17 police personnel had to be dismissed for allegedly aiding drug traffickers. "When the 'Khaki' (police) itself supports the smugglers, incidents like those at Nesco Centre will happen in every lane," he remarked.

Wadettiwar questioned the political protection enjoyed by the narcotics industry. "Merely arresting the accused is not enough. When will the political forces backing these 'Drug Mafias' be exposed? We need a drug-free Maharashtra, or our youth will be destroyed," he remarked.

Earlier, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Tuesday expressed concern over the death of two MBA students allegedly due to an overdose after attending a music event on the night of April 11. He claimed that the illegal drug trade is flourishing with the alleged patronage of the government, accusing the BJP–Mahayuti government of pushing Maharashtra's youth into the grip of drugs.

“At a live music concert held at the NESCO complex in Goregaon, alcohol and drugs were being consumed openly. The police and government machinery remained inactive until two people lost their lives due to drug use; now, a mere show of action has begun. But how did the police fail to detect a drug party involving 4,000–5,000 youngsters in one part of Mumbai?” asked Sapkal.

He further alleged that such drug and alcohol parties are taking place openly right under the nose of the Mumbai Police and government agencies, which reflects a massive failure of the Home Department and the entire system. He blamed the reckless governance of the BJP–Mahayuti government for dragging the cultured youth of Maharashtra into drug addiction.