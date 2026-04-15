Foodist Istanbul Prepares To Welcome The Global Food Industry

Istanbul, Türkiye - Foodist Istanbul International Food & Beverage Products Exhibition will take place from 1-4 September 2026 at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, bringing together global buyers, manufacturers, exporters and industry leaders under one roof. Organised by Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. in collaboration with ALZ Fair, the exhibition aims to present Türkiye's food industry to the world while strengthening international trade connections across multiple markets.

“As international demand for food products continues to expand, Foodist Istanbul is strengthening its role as a key gateway connecting Türkiye's dynamic food industry with global markets,” said İlhan Ersözlü, General Manager at Tüyap Fairs Production Inc.

“With strong institutional backing, extensive international buyer participation and a clear ambition to rank among the world's leading food exhibitions, the event is rapidly evolving into a strategic platform for global trade and industry collaboration.”

Supported by sectoral organisations

Foodist Istanbul holds a unique position as the only fair supported by sectoral organisations, reflecting strong alignment across the industry. Backed by the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Sector Board, all Exporters' Associations, the Federation of Food and Drink Industry Associations of Turkey and the Association of Out-of-Home Consumption Suppliers, the exhibition aims to accelerate the global visibility of Turkish food products and brands.

Through its collaboration between Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. and ALZ Fair, the event combines international exhibition expertise with strong domestic industry networks. This partnership supports the fair's strategic ambition to become one of the world's top three food exhibitions, positioning Istanbul as a key meeting point for global food trade.

Global buyers and international participation

Foodist Istanbul 2026 is expected to attract over 70,000 professional visitors from over 150 countries, reinforcing the exhibition's growing international profile. In addition to broad visitor participation, the fair will host VIP buyer delegations from 20 focus countries, creating targeted opportunities for exporters to establish new partnerships.

“Foodist Istanbul is rapidly becoming one of the most important meeting points for the global food industry,” Ersözlü told.“It offers exporters a powerful platform to expand their international networks. Our ambition is to position Foodist Istanbul among the world's top three food exhibitions and to further strengthen Türkiye's role in global food trade.”

The exhibition will attract professionals from Balkans, Europe, the Middle East, Gulf countries, Africa, CIS countries, Central Asia, Turkic Republics, the Far East and the Americas.

Connecting manufacturers with global markets

Foodist Istanbul attracts a highly targeted professional audience. This profile ensures that exhibitors engage directly with buyers who actively shape procurement decisions and market distribution.

By bringing together the entire food value chain in one location, Foodist Istanbul facilitates new commercial partnerships, export agreements and brand collaborations. The event also enables companies to introduce new products, explore emerging market trends and strengthen long-term trade relationships.

The timing of Foodist Istanbul also offers significant strategic advantages for exporters planning their annual production and shipment cycles. Orders placed during the exhibition allow companies to begin production in October and November, aligning with manufacturing schedules for the final quarter of the year. This timeline also enables exporters to prepare shipments in December, ensuring readiness for delivery in the new year.

Crucially, this schedule allows exporters to take advantage of zero-customs quota opportunities in January and February, when many international markets open new import quotas. By positioning the exhibition at the start of the autumn trade season, Foodist Istanbul supports exporters in securing early orders and strengthening their competitive advantage in global markets.