From P2,500 To P8,000: Philippines Domestic Flight Cost Tripled Despite US-Iran Ceasefire

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with thenow in effect.]

Plane ticket prices in the Philippines have more than doubled as aviation authorities granted petitions by airlines to raise fuel surcharges following the Middle East conflict.

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Evelyn, a widow, has postponed her regular trip from Manila to Capiz province to visit her husband's grave as round trip tickets increased from P5,000 (Dh312) to P11,000 (Dh687) since the US-Israel-Iran war started.

The Civil Aeronautics Board of the Philippines granted a Level 8 surcharge fee allowing airlines to increase prices as the country's supply of jet fuel continues to be threatened by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Passengers are slapped with additional surcharges of as much as P787 (Dh48.30) for domestic flights and up to P6,208.98 (Dh381) for long-haul international flights.

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Prices of one-way tickets from Manila to Davao in budget airlines such as Cebu Pacific and Air Asia significantly increased from their pre-war base fare of P2,500 (Dh156) to P8,000 (Dh500) in April.

Fares in the country's full service Philippine Airlines now cost around P10,000 (Dh615) from an average of P4,000 (Dh245) before the US and Israel started the war on February 28.

International carriers also showed price volatility after the war started, with average ticket price increases of around 12 per cent at certain periods since February.

A one-way Etihad ticket from Manila to Abu Dhabi in February that cost P14,500 is now priced at around P23,000, various ticketing platforms suggest.

Round trip tickets between the Philippines and UAE on Emirates have increased to P40,063 from an average of P30,000 last February, reflecting high demand and market fluctuations.

The increases compound the September 2025 airport terminal fee increases of P390 (Dh24) for domestic departures and P950 (Dh58.50) for international departures.

Passenger volume at Manila International Airport, however, increased last Holy Week at 1.35 million passengers from P1.33 in 2025.

The local aeronautics board explained most domestic and international flights between March 29 and April 5 were booked before the Middle East war.

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