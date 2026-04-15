Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' To Hit UAE Cinemas On April 22 As Advance Bookings Open

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The story of one of music's most iconic figures is heading to the big screen, with the upcoming biopic Michael set to release in UAE cinemas on April 22.

VOX Cinemas announced the advance booking window this week, urging audiences to secure tickets early as anticipation builds around the film's release. The announcement quickly drew reactions online, with fans expressing excitement and nostalgia, including comments like“can't wait to moonwalk”.

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The film traces the life and career of Michael Jackson, widely regarded as one of the most influential artists in global music history. Known for redefining pop performance, Jackson's legacy spans decades, from chart-topping hits to groundbreaking music videos and live shows that shaped modern entertainment.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael aims to present an in-depth portrayal of the singer's journey, from his early years in the Jackson 5 to his rise as a global solo superstar.

The film stars Jaafar Jackson, the late artist's nephew, in the lead role, a casting choice that has drawn significant attention for its close resemblance and personal connection. The production is backed by Graham King, known for producing the Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

While the film celebrates Jackson's artistic impact, it is also expected to explore the complexities surrounding his life and career, offering a more layered narrative beyond his public persona.

The project has generated global interest, not only due to Jackson's enduring fan base but also because of the scale of his cultural influence, from music and fashion to dance and performance.

With advance bookings now open in the UAE, cinemas are likely to see a strong turnout from audiences eager to revisit the story of the King of Pop on the big screen.

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