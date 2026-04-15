Successfully Navigating Trade Mark Disputes: Tactics And Remedies To Objections, Oppositions, And Challenges (ONLINE EVENT: June 11, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market opportunities include providing specialized training in trademark dispute resolution, focusing on pre-action strategies, risk reduction, and effective response methods. This can appeal to individuals and firms managing trademarks or advising clients, offering them the skills and confidence to handle potential disputes.

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Successfully Navigating Trade Mark Disputes: Tactics and Remedies (June 11, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Trade mark disputes can arise quickly and unexpectedly - objections, oppositions, and challenges are part of the registration landscape.

This focused training course offers a clear, practical guide to understanding how trade mark disputes arise, what they look like at different stages of the process, and how you can respond effectively.

Participants will explore the key phases of a trade mark dispute, including pre-action considerations, hearings and appeals. The training course will also cover the possible outcomes and how they're determined, and remedies available, while offering practical strategies for reducing risk and avoiding disputes in the first place.

Whether you're managing your own trade marks or advising clients, the expert speaker will give you a practical, accessible overview of the dispute process and the confidence to navigate proceedings with clarity and control.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specialliy designed for:



In-house lawyers

Trade mark and IP lawyers

IP legal professionals

R&D managers Business development and commercial teams

Key Topics Covered:



How does a dispute arise?

What does a dispute look like?

Stages of a dispute

Outcomes of a dispute? How to avoid disputes?

Speakers

JoAnna Emery, CLAS, is Project Manager, Intellectual Property at atai Life Sciences. Previously, JoAnna was Senior Intellectual Property Paralegal for Cambridge Mechatronics Limited where she was responsible for aiding in the management and growth of the patent portfolio. Prior to that she was the Head of and Director for Pure Ideas Limited where she managed the strategy, P&L, KPIs and intellectual property operations of the firm.

JoAnna has over 27 years experience in intellectual property in both the US and England. She holds an Associate and Bachelor's degree in Paralegal Studies from Rivier College.

For more information about this training visit

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