Israeli Army Strikes South Of Beirut As Hizbollah Launches Rockets At Israel
Israel is continuing its strikes on southern Lebanon in its war with Iran-backed Hizbollah, but has not targeted the Lebanese capital since a series of attacks across the country on April 8 that killed more than 350 people.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported two separate Israeli strikes on two vehicles, one in the seafront town of Saadiyat and another on a coastal highway in neighbouring Jiyeh, around 20 kilometres south of Beirut and outside Hezbollah's traditional strongholds.
NNA also reported several other strikes across southern Lebanon.
The Israeli military meanwhile said it had detected "approximately 30 launches" by Hizbollah militants towards Israel since the early hours, a spokesman told AFP.
Hizbollah said it launched rockets at 10 northern Israeli areas.
The attacks come a day after Lebanon and Israel's ambassadors to the United States held their first direct talks in decades in Washington and agreed to hold further direct negotiations, with the Lebanese envoy calling for a ceasefire.
Hizbollah strongly rejected the talks.
Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 2,000 people and displaced more than a million since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.
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