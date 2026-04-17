As NDA Falls Short Of Numbers, PM Modi Seeks Oppn Help For Women Reservation: 'Think Of Your Mothers'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all political parties on Friday to“take a sensitive decision by voting in favour of women's reservation.” His appeal came as voting in the Lok Sabha on the three bills draws near.“Please reflect upon your conscience, remembering the women in your own families,” he said in one of his social media posts.

The government introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha on Thursday - the controversial Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026,

which increases Lok Sabha seats and provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies; the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850.

PM Modi's appeal to Oppn ahead of voting

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said the debate on the bills continued late into the night and that concerns, misconceptions, and information gaps among members have been comprehensively addressed.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote,“Currently, a discussion is underway in Parliament on amending the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The debate continued until 1 a.m. last night as well."

He said, "Logical responses have been provided to dispel the misconceptions that were spread. Every apprehension has been addressed. The information that was lacking has also been provided to every member. Any issue that might have caused opposition in anyone's mind has also been resolved.”

PM Modi said that decades of political delays on women's reservation must end, urging all parties to support the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and ensure greater representation for women, as voting in the Lok Sabha approaches.

"For four decades, a great deal of politics has been played on the issue of women's reservation in the country. Now is the time that half the country's population must certainly receive its rights. Even after so many decades of independence, it is not right that Indian women have such minimal representation in the decision-making process," the post read.

In his appeal to the Opposition, he said,“In just a short while, voting will take place in the Lok Sabha. I urge all political parties... I appeal... Please, after due consideration and with complete sensitivity, take a decision and vote in favor of women's reservation. On behalf of the country's Nari Shakti, I will also pray to all members... please do not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of Nari Shakti.”

“Crores of women are watching us...our intent and our decisions. I once again request that everyone support the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,” PM Modi's post read.

Think of 'women in your own families'

In another social media, PM Modi wrote,“I would like to appeal to all Members of Parliament...Please reflect upon your conscience, remembering the women in your own families.”

“The legislation to ensure women's reservation in legislative bodies is a significant opportunity to do justice to women of our nation,” he said.

“Please do not deprive our Nari Shakti of new opportunities. If this amendment is passed unanimously, it will further empower the women of our country and strengthen our democracy,” PM Modi said.

“Let us come together today to create history. Let us ensure that the women of India, who are half of the nation's population, receive their rightful due,” he added.

NDA falls short of numbers in Lok Sabha

If all 540 Lok Sabha MPs are present during the voting for the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, then the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is less likely to get the two-third majority needed to pass the bill in the Lowe House.

Going by the numbers, as many as 360 MPs must vote in favour of the bill, but the government (293) does not have the absolute numbers to get the bill passed in the Lok Sabha. The NDA falls short of the 67 votes needed for the one-third majority. Meanwhile, more than 230 Opposition MPs have said they will oppose the bills.