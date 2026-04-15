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Switzerland Among 10 Countries Calling For End To Fighting In Lebanon

Switzerland Among 10 Countries Calling For End To Fighting In Lebanon


2026-04-15 04:05:48
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In a joint statement, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and seven other countries have called for "an immediate end to the fighting in Lebanon". Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland among 10 countries calling for end to fighting in Lebanon This content was published on April 15, 2026 - 09:08 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Zehn Länder fordern Ende der Kampfhandlungen im Libanon Original Read more: Zehn Länder fordern Ende der Kampfhandlungen im Li

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The countries are“deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the displacement crisis in Lebanon”, according to a joint statement published by Canada. Civilians and civilian infrastructure in particular must be protected from the effects of the hostilities.

The countries welcomed the two-week ceasefire recently agreed between the United States, Israel and Iran. However, weapons must now also fall silent in Lebanon.

The call follows an initial meeting between Israeli and Lebanese representatives in Washington, which should lead to the start of direct negotiations between the warring parties.

More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland calls for end to Lebanon violence

This content was published on Apr 10, 2026 Switzerland among seven countries calling for immediate end to fighting in Lebanon.

Read more: Switzerland calls for end to Lebanon vio

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