Switzerland Among 10 Countries Calling For End To Fighting In Lebanon

The countries are“deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the displacement crisis in Lebanon”, according to a joint statement published by Canada. Civilians and civilian infrastructure in particular must be protected from the effects of the hostilities.

The countries welcomed the two-week ceasefire recently agreed between the United States, Israel and Iran. However, weapons must now also fall silent in Lebanon.

The call follows an initial meeting between Israeli and Lebanese representatives in Washington, which should lead to the start of direct negotiations between the warring parties.

This content was published on Apr 10, 2026 Switzerland among seven countries calling for immediate end to fighting in Lebanon.