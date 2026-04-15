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Pakistan PM to Visit Saudi Arabia, Turkey Ahead of Possible US-Iran Talks
(MENAFN) According to reports, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to travel to Saudi Arabia and Türkiye ahead of a potential second round of negotiations in Islamabad aimed at supporting efforts to end the ongoing US-Israel conflict during a fragile two-week ceasefire.
Sharif met with President Asif Zardari to update him on Pakistan’s mediation role between the parties involved in the conflict, as well as his planned diplomatic visits, which are intended to strengthen peace-related engagement, according to an official statement.
The statement did not provide exact dates for the trips, but sources from the Foreign Ministry indicated that Sharif is expected to depart for Riyadh to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, followed by a visit to Ankara.
Zardari praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, saying the country had reinforced its role as a responsible international actor by facilitating dialogue.
“By providing a platform for such a critical dialogue, Pakistan has reaffirmed its position as a responsible and pivotal state in the international community and proved its peace making credentials to the world once more,” he said.
According to reports, Pakistan recently hosted rare face-to-face talks between Washington and Tehran after helping secure a two-week ceasefire last week, though those discussions ended without reaching an agreement.
Sharif met with President Asif Zardari to update him on Pakistan’s mediation role between the parties involved in the conflict, as well as his planned diplomatic visits, which are intended to strengthen peace-related engagement, according to an official statement.
The statement did not provide exact dates for the trips, but sources from the Foreign Ministry indicated that Sharif is expected to depart for Riyadh to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, followed by a visit to Ankara.
Zardari praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, saying the country had reinforced its role as a responsible international actor by facilitating dialogue.
“By providing a platform for such a critical dialogue, Pakistan has reaffirmed its position as a responsible and pivotal state in the international community and proved its peace making credentials to the world once more,” he said.
According to reports, Pakistan recently hosted rare face-to-face talks between Washington and Tehran after helping secure a two-week ceasefire last week, though those discussions ended without reaching an agreement.
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