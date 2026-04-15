Disney Begins Cutting 1,000 Jobs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Los Angeles, USA: U.S. entertainment and media giant Disney on Tuesday began cutting as many as 1,000 positions in one of the first significant moves under its new CEO, Josh D'Amaro.

In a memo obtained by media outlets, D'Amaro wrote, "We have experienced a great deal of change these last few years, both at the company and across our industries."

Disney "will be eliminating roles in some parts of the business and has begun notifying impacted employees," he said.

"Over the past several months, we have looked at ways in which we can streamline our operations in various parts of the company to ensure we deliver the world-class creativity and innovation our fans value and expect from Disney," D'Amaro wrote in his memo.

"Given the fast-moving pace of our industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more agile and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow's needs," he said.

The CEO noted the layoffs reflect an ongoing review of how to more effectively manage resources and reinvest in the business.

The layoffs will ripple across Disney's television and movie studios, sports giant ESPN, its product and technology unit, corporate functions and marketing, reported the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, citing an anonymous source.

The report noted that Disney employed about 230,000 people at the end of last year, meaning the cuts will impact less than 1 percent of its global workforce.