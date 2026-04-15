Police Recover 13M Stolen Rupees, Arrest 6 In Helmand

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Police have recovered nearly 13 million Pakistani rupees stolen from a money exchanger in the Musa Qala district of southern Helmand province, an official said on Wednesday.

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, said Musa Qala district police chief Mawlawi Misbahullah Adil.

He said the suspects had stolen around 36 million Pakistani rupees from a money exchanger on the 25th day of the holy month of Ramadan in the Nasir Khan Darbar area between Nawzad and Musa Qala districts.

He said police launched an operation based on intelligence information, during which 12.75 million Pakistani rupees were recovered.

He added the detainees would be handed over to judicial authorities after preliminary investigations.

Efforts were underway to arrest two more suspects linked to the case, the official concluded.

kk