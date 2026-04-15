Kerala: 'Drug Lady' Arrested Again As Probe Uncovers Film Industry Links

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, April 15 (IANS) Kerala's 'drug lady' Rincy Mumtaz (32) has been arrested again for her alleged role in supplying narcotics to young actors and film shooting sets, officials said on Wednesday. This has uncovered disturbing details about an organised drug network operating in Kochi.

Rincy was arrested along with three associates from a hotel near Nedumbassery airport while allegedly selling MDMA. The operation was carried out jointly by the Rural District DANSAF team and Nedumbassery police following a tip-off.

The accused were identified as Abhijith Purushothaman (24), Shelju (36), and Mohammed Rishad (27), from whom 3.58 grams of MDMA were seized. The gang was operating out of a room at a hotel near the airport road, where a surprise raid led to their capture.

Drugs were found concealed in zip-lock packets hidden inside clothing, and equipment used for consumption, including glass tubes, was also recovered.

The probe into the case points to a well-entrenched drug network in Kochi, with Rincy playing a key role in supplying MDMA and cocaine to individuals linked to the Malayalam film industry.

Notably, she had been released on bail only recently in a similar case, where she was caught with MDMA from a flat near here.

Police allege that Rincy used her profile as an Instagram influencer and her involvement in film promotion work as a cover for drug trafficking. She is alleged to have spent large sums to procure narcotics and maintained close contacts with several figures in the film industry.

Her latest strategy reportedly involved targeting travellers arriving from abroad, using airport area hotels as distribution hubs.

Investigators have also retrieved phone records indicating frequent communication with film actors and crew members. However, Rincy has denied any link between these interactions and drug dealings, claiming they were related to professional engagements.

Police are now considering seeking custody of the accused for further questioning.

The case has once again highlighted the growing nexus between drug networks and segments of the film industry, prompting calls for deeper investigation.