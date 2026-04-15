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UN Warns Yemen’s Future Should Not Be Dictated by Regional Conflicts
(MENAFN) According to reports, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, stated on Tuesday that Yemen’s future should not be influenced or controlled by ongoing regional instability as tensions continue across the Middle East.
Speaking before the UN Security Council, Grundberg welcomed the Iran ceasefire, saying it had begun to reduce what he described as “the long shadow of uncertainty and fear it has cast over the region,” while warning that the implications for people across the region, including Yemen, remain extremely serious.
He added that Yemen has been directly affected by wider regional conflict, noting that issues related to maritime security have been present in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since 2023.
“I reiterate the need for upholding freedom of navigation and international maritime law,” he said.
According to reports, he also warned that Yemen remains vulnerable to economic fallout from escalating regional tensions. He pointed out that the population, already facing poor public services, delayed wages, and rising costs, could experience further pressure due to disruptions in imports and increases in fuel and food prices.
He further cautioned that Yemen’s economy is heavily reliant on remittances from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which could decline if instability continues.
Speaking before the UN Security Council, Grundberg welcomed the Iran ceasefire, saying it had begun to reduce what he described as “the long shadow of uncertainty and fear it has cast over the region,” while warning that the implications for people across the region, including Yemen, remain extremely serious.
He added that Yemen has been directly affected by wider regional conflict, noting that issues related to maritime security have been present in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since 2023.
“I reiterate the need for upholding freedom of navigation and international maritime law,” he said.
According to reports, he also warned that Yemen remains vulnerable to economic fallout from escalating regional tensions. He pointed out that the population, already facing poor public services, delayed wages, and rising costs, could experience further pressure due to disruptions in imports and increases in fuel and food prices.
He further cautioned that Yemen’s economy is heavily reliant on remittances from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which could decline if instability continues.
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