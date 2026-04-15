Delhi Police Nab Another Member Of Transnational Arms-Terror Module, Recover Sophisticated Weapon

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested another member of a transnational arms racketeering and terror module, identified as Harshpal Singh alias Rubal, and recovered a sophisticated weapon from his possession.

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into a well-organised international arms trafficking network with alleged links to terror activities. According to officials, Harshpal Singh was an active member of an organised crime syndicate and is facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Arms Act.

Earlier, on February 11, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to an accused booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), citing a violation of his fundamental constitutional rights related to delays in his production before a magistrate.

The latest development follows a series of crackdowns by the Crime Branch.

On April 7, Delhi Police arrested two alleged arms suppliers, Imran (37) and Kamran (27), who were linked to the same transnational network. They were apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on April 2 after Look Out Circulars were issued against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Police recovered two weapons and 11 live cartridges from their possession.

Investigators revealed that the syndicate operated through a structured cross-border network involving procurement, transit, and distribution channels. Funds generated through illegal arms trafficking were allegedly used to support terror-related activities.

Earlier, on March 25, the Crime Branch had busted a major international arms smuggling network, leading to the arrest of 10 key operatives. A massive cache of foreign-manufactured firearms, intended for a major gangster syndicate across India, was also recovered.

The investigation, led by DCP Sanjeev Yadav had uncovered a deeply entrenched network with links extending across Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Officials stated that the primary supply route originated in Pakistan, with weapons being trafficked through the Indo-Nepal border before reaching Delhi, which served as a central hub for storage and distribution.

The operatives were supplying high-grade weapons to notorious gangs operating across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and neighbouring states. During the raids, police seized 21 sophisticated firearms and 200 live cartridges, sending shockwaves across security agencies due to the advanced nature of the weapons.

Among the recovered arms were high-precision pistols such as PX-5.7, along with globally recognised brands including Stoeger (Turkey), Shadow CZ (Czech Republic), Beretta (Italy), Taurus (Brazil), and Walther (Germany). Additionally, a PX-3 pistol, commonly seen in cross-border smuggling, was seized.

Notably, a state-of-the-art submachine gun manufactured in the Czech Republic was also recovered a weapon rarely found with street-level criminals highlighting the module's high level of sophistication and operational capability.