Chhattisgarh Blast: Vedanta Announces Rs 35 Lakh Aid For Victims' Kin

Vedanta Announces Compensation

Vedanta Power Limited on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 35 lakh and employment support for the families of those killed in the boiler blast at its Singhitarai power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, while Rs 15 lakh will be provided to the injured along with continued salary support during recovery.

Earlier on Tuesday, nine people were killed, and 15 others were injured in a boiler blast at the Vedanta Power Plant in the Singhi Tarai area of Sakti district.

In a statement, the company said it stands firmly with the affected families and is extending counselling support in addition to financial assistance. "We stand firmly with the affected families and will provide Rs 35 lakh and employment support to families of the deceased, and Rs 15 lakh to the injured, along with salary continuation until recovery and counselling support," the company said.

Vedanta Power Limited said the incident involved personnel from subcontractors, including NGSL, who operate and maintain the plant. "An unfortunate incident occurred at our Singhitarai plant yesterday involving personnel from our subcontractors, including NGSL, who operate and maintain the plant. Our focus is on the injured, ensuring timely medical care in coordination with medical teams and local authorities," the statement added.

Investigation Underway

Raigarh SDM, Mahesh Sharma, said on Tuesday that a proper investigation is being done in the incident. "A heartbreaking incident has taken place at the Vedanta Power plant today in which some workers have been injured, and their treatment is underway. Our investigation is ongoing," he said.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in the boiler blast in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district.

The Prime Minister has also announced that the injured will be provided Rs 50,000 from the PM National Relief Fund. In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed condolences towards the incident and stated that the local administration is assisting those affected. "The mishap at a power plant in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, is tragic. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO wrote in the post. (ANI)

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