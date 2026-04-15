PM Modi Misuses ED, CBI To Win Polls, Says AAP's Sanjay Singh

AAP Accuses PM of Misusing Agencies

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi misuses Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to win elections, underlining that the raids on AAP MP Ashok Mittal's house is an"example of the same game" "Wherever elections are held, the BJP uses its own agencies. PM Modi's popularity has waned across the country. Now his only option is to misuse the ED, CBI, and the Election Commission to win elections. This formula of the BJP will not work in Punjab. The sudden and massive attack on Ashok Mittal is an example of the same game. Everyone is standing together strongly, and I will try to raise this issue in the session too. These people will play many such games before the Punjab elections," he said.

BJP Minister Hits Back

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu called the Aam Aadmi Party a party for "thieves and robbers." Responding to a statement made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on X, he said, "Bhagwant Mann, your party is the one for thieves and robbers. The people of Punjab are filing cases against the state's ministers, and investigation agencies are catching a few corrupt MPs. Modi ji's policy is Clean India; under it, the filth will certainly be cleaned up."

Punjab Minister Slams 'Unconstitutional Tactics'

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Balbir Singh criticised the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that they have unleashed a caged pitbull on Mittal. In an X post, he questioned the outcome of previous ED raids on AAP, "Shameful, unconstitutional tactics by BJP to try and crush Aam Aadmi Party are being brazenly continued. Now, the caged pitbull has been unleashed on our MP Ashok Mittal. What did past ED raids on our party yield? other than harassing us & murdering our rights? NOTHING! We will prevail!"

ED Raids Over Alleged FEMA Violation

Earlier today, the ED conducted raids at multiple premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and its Deputy Leader of the Upper House, Ashok Kumar Mittal, in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said.

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