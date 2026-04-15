Tamar Toledano Highlights Rising Risks Of Infrastructure Saturation And The Strategic Shift Toward Sovereign Cloud Adoption

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Tamar Toledano, a technology expert and consultant specializing in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and large-scale digital transformation, is drawing attention to a growing imbalance in global technology infrastructure. As data center construction accelerates across major economies, a concerning trend is emerging. Vast amounts of newly built computing capacity remain underutilized, raising questions about long-term sustainability and capital efficiency in the tech sector.







Recent industry findings suggest that as much as 80% of newly developed computing capacity in China is currently unused. This overbuild reflects a mismatch between infrastructure supply and real market demand. Companies rushed to expand capabilities in anticipation of explosive growth in artificial intelligence and cloud services. However, adoption has not kept pace with expectations. As a result, billions of dollars in infrastructure investment are sitting idle.

According to Toledano, this trend signals a deeper structural issue.“The assumption that demand for computing power would instantly absorb new supply has proven overly optimistic. Infrastructure without immediate utility creates financial strain and operational inefficiency,” she explained.“Organizations must shift from building capacity for speculation to building for precision and measurable demand.”

At the same time, a parallel transformation is reshaping how nations think about digital infrastructure. Governments around the world are increasingly prioritizing sovereign cloud initiatives. These efforts are designed to ensure that sensitive data and critical workloads remain within national borders. This approach, often referred to as data geopatriation, is becoming a central pillar of digital policy.

A combination of security concerns, regulatory compliance requirements, and geopolitical realities drives the development of sovereign cloud frameworks. Governments want greater control over how data is stored, processed, and accessed. This is especially important in sectors such as healthcare, finance, defense, and public administration. By localizing cloud infrastructure, countries can reduce exposure to external risks and strengthen digital sovereignty.

Toledano believes this shift represents a fundamental change in the architecture of global technology systems.“For years, cloud computing was built on the idea of borderless infrastructure. Data could move freely across regions to optimize performance and cost. That model is now evolving. Nations are asserting control over their digital assets, and that is redefining how cloud providers operate,” she said.

The economic implications of this shift are significant. The sovereign cloud infrastructure-as-a-service market is projected to reach $169 billion by 2028. This growth reflects strong demand from governments and enterprises seeking compliant and secure cloud environments. It also creates new opportunities for technology providers that can deliver localized solutions while maintaining high performance standards.

However, Toledano cautions that sovereign cloud adoption must be approached strategically. Building isolated infrastructure without coordination can lead to inefficiencies similar to those seen in current data center overcapacity. She emphasizes the importance of aligning infrastructure investment with actual usage patterns and long-term digital strategies.“Localization should not mean duplication without purpose,” Toledano noted.“The goal is to create resilient and efficient systems that meet regulatory needs without sacrificing scalability or innovation. This requires careful planning and collaboration between public and private sectors.”

Drawing on her experience working with high-growth startups and large enterprises, Toledano highlights the need for smarter infrastructure deployment. She advocates for a data-driven approach that integrates artificial intelligence to forecast demand, optimize resource allocation, and reduce waste. By leveraging advanced analytics, organizations can better anticipate usage trends and avoid overbuilding.

Toledano's perspective is shaped by years of hands-on experience in Silicon Valley, where she has worked on technology initiatives at multiple startups during periods of rapid growth. Several of these companies later achieved billion-dollar valuations. This experience gave her direct insight into how emerging technologies scale under real operational pressure. It also informed her approach to building systems that support growth, efficiency, and long-term resilience.

In one notable engagement, her strategic implementation of advanced technologies enabled a company to save hundreds of millions of dollars by eliminating inefficiencies and optimizing infrastructure use. This outcome underscores the value of aligning technology investments with real business needs.

Beyond her consulting work, Toledano continues to invest in innovative companies and support initiatives that expand access to education. She believes that responsible technology development must balance economic growth with social impact.

As the global technology landscape continues to evolve, Toledano sees both challenges and opportunities ahead. Infrastructure saturation highlights the risks of unchecked expansion, while sovereign cloud initiatives point to a more controlled and strategic future.“The next phase of digital transformation will be defined by precision,” she said.“Success will depend on building systems that are not only powerful, but also purposeful. Organizations that embrace this mindset will be better positioned to thrive in an increasingly complex and regulated environment.”

For businesses, policymakers, and technology leaders, the message is clear. The era of limitless expansion is giving way to a more disciplined approach to infrastructure. Those who adapt will help shape a more resilient and efficient digital economy. To learn more about Tamar Toledano, visit: