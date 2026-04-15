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Ex-NATO Chief Warns UK National Security Is at Risk
(MENAFN) A former NATO secretary general is expected to warn that the United Kingdom’s national security is in danger, according to a media report.
In a forthcoming speech in Salisbury, he is set to argue that decision-making within the Treasury, particularly by officials without military expertise, has weakened defense planning and should be viewed as damaging to national security priorities.
The former NATO chief, who also previously served as a UK defense secretary, has criticized the government for what he sees as insufficient investment in defense, despite an official review that outlined major long-term spending commitments.
A government spokesperson, however, pointed to a significant increase in defense funding,
describing it as the largest sustained rise since the Cold War, with hundreds of billions of pounds allocated across the current parliamentary term, according to reports.
In his remarks, he is expected to argue that the country cannot maintain security while prioritizing expanding welfare spending, warning that Britain is facing growing threats without adequate preparedness.
He is also expected to describe what he calls a “corrosive complacency” in political leadership, suggesting that while risks are acknowledged publicly, concrete action has lagged behind, according to reports.
In a forthcoming speech in Salisbury, he is set to argue that decision-making within the Treasury, particularly by officials without military expertise, has weakened defense planning and should be viewed as damaging to national security priorities.
The former NATO chief, who also previously served as a UK defense secretary, has criticized the government for what he sees as insufficient investment in defense, despite an official review that outlined major long-term spending commitments.
A government spokesperson, however, pointed to a significant increase in defense funding,
describing it as the largest sustained rise since the Cold War, with hundreds of billions of pounds allocated across the current parliamentary term, according to reports.
In his remarks, he is expected to argue that the country cannot maintain security while prioritizing expanding welfare spending, warning that Britain is facing growing threats without adequate preparedness.
He is also expected to describe what he calls a “corrosive complacency” in political leadership, suggesting that while risks are acknowledged publicly, concrete action has lagged behind, according to reports.
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