Kavitha Warns Of Telangana Agitation-Like Stir Over 'Unfair' Delimitation

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 15 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi president K. Kavitha on Wednesday warned of a movement on the scale of the Telangana agitation if the BJP-led Centre attempts to weaken the state's democratic representation under the guise of delimitation.

The former MP said that the South, which led the nation in economic growth and family planning for decades, should be rewarded and not punished.

“The voice of the people of Telangana cannot be diluted under the guise of delimitation. Our position is non-negotiable: the proportional representation of Telangana and by extension, South Indian states must be protected,” Kavitha posted on 'X'.

“For decades, the South has led the nation in economic growth and family planning; we should be rewarded for this progress, not punished with political disenfranchisement," she said.

"Currently, Telangana holds a 3.13 per cent share in Parliament. While we already find this representation to be at the bare minimum, our way forward is centred on one core demand: this 3.13 per cent must be the floor, not the ceiling,” she said.

“If the BJP-led Centre attempts to weaken our democratic stake, let it be known: they are inviting a movement of the same scale and intensity as the Telangana Agitation. We will take this fight from the halls of Parliament to every street in our state. We will fight this demographic injustice tooth and nail, and we will not retreat until the political sovereignty of Telangana is fully secured,” Kavitha added.

Kavitha earlier slammed the Centre over the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a political stunt by the BJP.

She alleged that the Bill was being brought for the benefit of the elections in five states. She remarked that the BJP-led government was toying with the lives of 70 crore women.

Kavitha stated that the Women's Reservation Bill was to be implemented from the 2029 elections based on the 2027 census. She wanted to know why the government suddenly came out with the idea of implementing it based on the 2011 census.

She also questioned the motive behind linking the Reservation Bill to the delimitation exercise. Kavitha believes that delimitation poses a severe disadvantage to South India, which has a lower population density.