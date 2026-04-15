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Pakistan, EU Urge Diplomacy as US-Iran Ceasefire Nears End
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s foreign minister and the European Union’s top foreign policy official have both emphasized the importance of diplomacy in resolving the ongoing US-Iran conflict, as the current 14-day ceasefire is set to expire on April 22, according to reports.
The Pakistani foreign ministry said both sides reviewed recent developments from talks held in Islamabad over the weekend, with the EU’s foreign policy chief reportedly praising Pakistan’s role in facilitating direct engagement between the parties.
“Both sides emphasized the need for continued dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of the conflict,” the statement said.
Separately, the Pakistani foreign minister also held a phone conversation with Canada’s foreign minister, during which Canada acknowledged Islamabad’s efforts to support negotiations. The Pakistani side reiterated the importance of all parties respecting the ceasefire and maintaining commitment to diplomatic solutions.
According to reports, Washington and Tehran recently held their most significant discussions since diplomatic relations were severed in 1979. Those talks, held in Pakistan’s capital, were part of broader attempts to end ongoing military operations against Iran, which have resulted in more than 3,300 deaths since late February, before a fragile ceasefire was introduced earlier this month.
However, the negotiations ended without a final agreement. The ceasefire itself was mediated and announced by Pakistan on April 8.
Subsequently, the US president announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which began taking effect on Monday afternoon, according to reports.
The Pakistani foreign ministry said both sides reviewed recent developments from talks held in Islamabad over the weekend, with the EU’s foreign policy chief reportedly praising Pakistan’s role in facilitating direct engagement between the parties.
“Both sides emphasized the need for continued dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of the conflict,” the statement said.
Separately, the Pakistani foreign minister also held a phone conversation with Canada’s foreign minister, during which Canada acknowledged Islamabad’s efforts to support negotiations. The Pakistani side reiterated the importance of all parties respecting the ceasefire and maintaining commitment to diplomatic solutions.
According to reports, Washington and Tehran recently held their most significant discussions since diplomatic relations were severed in 1979. Those talks, held in Pakistan’s capital, were part of broader attempts to end ongoing military operations against Iran, which have resulted in more than 3,300 deaths since late February, before a fragile ceasefire was introduced earlier this month.
However, the negotiations ended without a final agreement. The ceasefire itself was mediated and announced by Pakistan on April 8.
Subsequently, the US president announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which began taking effect on Monday afternoon, according to reports.
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