Appointing Andre Russell As Coach Is KKR's 'Biggest Mistake' In IPL 2026: Mohammad Kaif Tears Apart Kolkata Management

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kolkata Knight Riders are in a crisis. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has put his finger squarely on what he believes is the root cause: to turn Andre Russell into a coach. Instead, they should have played him as the match-winning all-rounder he still is, according to Kaif.

KKR have now lost 4 of their 5 matches in IPL 2026. Their only point has come from a washed-out game against the Punjab Kings. They have been beaten by Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

Last night, they lost to Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, where they were bowled out for 160 chasing CSK's 192. The defending champions look unrecognisable from the side that lifted the trophy just two years ago.

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Kaif's argument is direct and hard to dispute. When KKR chose not to put Russell in the auction pool, the assumption was that they were protecting a vital asset. He is a player whose value in the IPL's high-pressure moments is almost unmatched.

“They neither released Andre Russell nor played him. When he sits padded up in the dugout, casually swinging his bat, looking like he is next in, bowlers already feel the pressure. They know Russell is still to come and he can tear the bowling apart in minutes,” Kaif says.

But, by appointing him as assistant coach and keeping him off the field, KKR have effectively neutralised one of the most dangerous match-winners the tournament has ever seen, according to Mohammad Kaif.

A man who can change a game with the bat and the ball is now sitting in the dugout in a polo shirt.

Jab wo pad pehenke baitha hota hai, andar wale gendbaazon ki haalat kharab hoti hai.

“Even now, Andre Russell plays across franchise leagues worldwide. Age has not reduced his demand. Wherever there is an option, his name still appears high on the list. Franchises still chase him,” Kaif added.

Andre Russell vs Cameron Green

The contrast with Cameron Green makes the decision even harder to justify, Kaif argues. Green was bought for ₹25 crore at the auction.

By any measure, form, fitness, recent performances or sheer IPL impact, Russell has consistently outperformed him across his career. Green is a fine cricketer, but he is not Dre Russ. Few are.

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“KKR lost a winning game against Lucknow. Mukul Chaudhary, playing his first match, attacked Green and turned the game. Even tonight, he bowled 2 overs for 30 runs. He is not delivering with his batting either,” Kaid added.

Numerous fans agree with Kaif. On social media, they slammed the KKR management. Many of them demanded that Manish Pandey return to the team. Some are even demanding that he be the KKR captain, replacing Ajinkya Rahane.

Can KKR bring back Andre Russell?

Andre Russell is 36 and clearly in the twilight of his playing career. There are legitimate questions about whether he could handle the full workload of an IPL season.

KKR may have made this call, factoring in his body and his long-term future within the franchise. These are not unreasonable considerations.

But, IPL is not always about the long term. In a tournament where every match matters, a player of Russell's stature can alter outcomes even at 70% or 80% of his best.

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KKR went back to 2024 basics a bit last night. They brought back Sunil Narine as the opener. He scored 24 off 17, with 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Kolkata fans want to see more of 2024 in their team. Will Kolkata bring back Muscle Russell? No formal mechanism exists to bring him back onto the field this year. A cricketer must be a part of the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) to be signed as a replacement player.

KKR face Gujarat Titans on 17 April. They are staring at an early exit from a tournament they won a couple of years ago.