'They Were In Alliance In 2024 LS Polls', Giriraj Singh Questions Rahul Over Trinamool Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, calling him“opportunistic” and accusing him of aligning with political rivals for power, while defending the BJP's stance on governance issues in West Bengal.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's recent political outreach in West Bengal, where the LoP alleged that the Trinamool Congress-led government's misgovernance paved the way for the BJP in the state, Giriraj Singh pointed out that Congress had formed an alliance with CM Mamata Banerjee's party during the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to IANS, he said,“It is well known to everyone. Rahul Gandhi realised this quite late because he had also been seen standing with Mamata Banerjee in the race for the Prime Minister's post. These are opportunistic people. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fought against misgovernance in Bihar since the 1990s, just as it is fighting against Mamata Banerjee's misgovernance, jungle raj, protection of criminals, protection of Bangladeshi infiltrators, and protection of Rohingya Muslims. The state is suffering from unemployment, poverty, corruption, and lawlessness.”

Singh's remarks came amid intensifying political exchanges over governance, unemployment, and constitutional values in poll-bound West Bengal, where both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition parties have stepped up campaign rhetoric.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had launched a strong two-pronged attack during election rallies in Raiganj and Malda. He accused the BJP and the RSS of weakening the Constitution with what he described as their“hate-filled thinking,” while also targeting the TMC government over unemployment.

Gandhi claimed that the state government had failed to deliver on its employment promises. He said,“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised jobs to five lakh people. But 84 lakh youths have applied for unemployment allowance.”

He further alleged that the BJP and RSS were“involved in vote theft” and were undermining democratic institutions, intensifying the already heated political atmosphere in the state ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

The exchange highlights the growing political confrontation between the ruling BJP at the Centre and opposition parties, as the West Bengal polls draw closer.

Polling will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on May 4, 2026. The entire election process is expected to be completed by May 6, 2026.