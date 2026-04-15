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Brazil earns US$19 million in four days in China and projects US$35 million in new contracts
(MENAFN- Centrorochas) The result was recorded during Xiamen Stone Fair, the leading stone fair in Asia, held in March, with the participation of 22 Brazilian companies.
Vitória, April 09, 2026 – Held between March 16 and 19, amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that impacted turnover, Xiamen Stone Fair registered US$19.4 million in immediate business deals for Brazil and a projection of US$35.2 million in the 12 upcoming months, a performance that demonstrates increased commercial efficiency, with greater conversion and higher quality of contacts.
The Brazilian participation took place within the scope of the program It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone, developed by the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). It brought together 22 exporting companies, four of which participated in the event for the first time.
The results represented progress compared to previous editions. In 2025, immediate business deals totaled around US$7.7 million, with US$32.9 million projected for the 12 months following. “China, the second main destination for Brazilian natural stone exports, is still a very strategic market. Even though visitor turnout at the fair was considered lower than last year, the performance this year demonstrates increased commercial efficiency, with a greater focus on the quality of relationships,” said the president of Centrorochas, Tales Machado.
During the four days of the fair, 1,249 business contacts were registered – 647 of which were new. Although China was the main point of interest, there was a strong presence of buyers from Australia, Vietnam, and India.
China is still a strategic consumer
Exports of Brazilian natural stones to China have been consistently expanding in recent years. Exports increased from US$154.9 million in 2021 to US$260.1 million in 2025, a growth driven mainly by the demand for granite, which accounts for 57.5% of sales to the Chinese market (US$149.5 million), followed by quartzite (24.2%, with US$62.9 million) and marble (11.9%, with US$30.9 million).
Taking the Brazilian regions into consideration, Espírito Santo leads exports to China, with US$141.7 million shipped in 2025 and a 54.6% share of total exports. Minas Gerais, with US$56.3 million (21.7%), and Ceará, with US$25.8 million, appear next. The latter registered a significant growth of 309.6% compared to the previous year.
The Brazilian delegation at the 2026 edition of Xiamen Stone Fair brought together 22 companies and a group of around 70 representatives from the sector, including entrepreneurs and executives. The Brazilian Pavilion included: BMG Group Stone; Cajugram; Calvi Granitos; Decolores; Gramil; Granex do Brasil; Granneto; Guidoni; Madson Pedras; Magban; Magnitos; Margramar; MG2 Granitos; MGA; Monte Negro Granitos; Nova Aurora; Paraná Granitos; Pedra do Frade; Santo Antonio Stones; Terlos; Thor Granitos; Willcomex.
Vitória, April 09, 2026 – Held between March 16 and 19, amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that impacted turnover, Xiamen Stone Fair registered US$19.4 million in immediate business deals for Brazil and a projection of US$35.2 million in the 12 upcoming months, a performance that demonstrates increased commercial efficiency, with greater conversion and higher quality of contacts.
The Brazilian participation took place within the scope of the program It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone, developed by the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). It brought together 22 exporting companies, four of which participated in the event for the first time.
The results represented progress compared to previous editions. In 2025, immediate business deals totaled around US$7.7 million, with US$32.9 million projected for the 12 months following. “China, the second main destination for Brazilian natural stone exports, is still a very strategic market. Even though visitor turnout at the fair was considered lower than last year, the performance this year demonstrates increased commercial efficiency, with a greater focus on the quality of relationships,” said the president of Centrorochas, Tales Machado.
During the four days of the fair, 1,249 business contacts were registered – 647 of which were new. Although China was the main point of interest, there was a strong presence of buyers from Australia, Vietnam, and India.
China is still a strategic consumer
Exports of Brazilian natural stones to China have been consistently expanding in recent years. Exports increased from US$154.9 million in 2021 to US$260.1 million in 2025, a growth driven mainly by the demand for granite, which accounts for 57.5% of sales to the Chinese market (US$149.5 million), followed by quartzite (24.2%, with US$62.9 million) and marble (11.9%, with US$30.9 million).
Taking the Brazilian regions into consideration, Espírito Santo leads exports to China, with US$141.7 million shipped in 2025 and a 54.6% share of total exports. Minas Gerais, with US$56.3 million (21.7%), and Ceará, with US$25.8 million, appear next. The latter registered a significant growth of 309.6% compared to the previous year.
The Brazilian delegation at the 2026 edition of Xiamen Stone Fair brought together 22 companies and a group of around 70 representatives from the sector, including entrepreneurs and executives. The Brazilian Pavilion included: BMG Group Stone; Cajugram; Calvi Granitos; Decolores; Gramil; Granex do Brasil; Granneto; Guidoni; Madson Pedras; Magban; Magnitos; Margramar; MG2 Granitos; MGA; Monte Negro Granitos; Nova Aurora; Paraná Granitos; Pedra do Frade; Santo Antonio Stones; Terlos; Thor Granitos; Willcomex.
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