R3 Stem Cell CEO Dr. David Greene Publishes New Book On Regenerative Medicine Titled 'Stem Cell Genius'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, Founder and CEO of R3 Stem Cell - the world's largest provider of regenerative therapies - today announced the release of his comprehensive new book, Stem Cell Genius: Your Front Row Seat to the Future of Regenerative Medicine. The book is available now at .

Spanning 33 condition-specific chapters and more than 450 pages, Stem Cell Genius delivers an authoritative, reader-friendly exploration of how stem cells, exosomes, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) are transforming modern medicine. Conditions covered include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), autism spectrum disorder, back pain, cerebral palsy, COPD, diabetes, heart disease, kidney and liver disease, lupus, Lyme disease, multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, and many more. Early chapters establish the foundational science - from the biology of stem cells and exosome therapy to the mechanics of PRP - before diving into the clinical evidence for each condition.

At its core, the book reflects the mission Dr. Greene built R3 Stem Cell around: providing safe, effective, and affordable regenerative therapies backed by peer-reviewed research.“Conventional medicine is extraordinarily good at treating symptoms,” Dr. Greene writes in the introduction.“Regenerative medicine addresses root causes by promoting actual tissue repair and regeneration.” The book was written for patients who want real answers, and for the physicians and providers ready to offer them.

“Regenerative medicine not only has an amazing future - it's here now. Whether one undergoes stem cell treatment with bone marrow or adipose tissue, or a procedure with umbilical cord stem cells, the results are impressive. The risks are exceptionally low, and the benefits typically step in where conventional options stop.”

- David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, Author of Stem Cell Genius

The book carries the weight of a distinguished peer review panel drawn from R3 Stem Cell's own medical leadership, including Geneva Worthington, DNP (R3 USA Medical Director); Francisco Fernandez, MD (R3 International Medical Director); Tholfkar Mahdi Al Baaj, MD (R3 Dubai Medical Director); Nasar Khan, PhD (R3 Chief Science Officer); Umme Habiba, PhD (R3 Research Director); Katherine Minter-Dykhouse, PhD; and Sabrina Solt, NMD. This rigorous review process ensures every chapter reflects the most current clinical evidence and scientific understanding.

Dr. Greene founded R3 Stem Cell in 2011 while completing his Executive MBA at Arizona State University. What began as a business school project has grown into the global leader in regenerative medicine with 80 Centers of Excellence across eight countries, more than 28,000 stem cell procedures performed, and over 100 employees worldwide. R3 has published over 10 peer-reviewed research papers and has been named Stem Cell Global Company of the Year five consecutive years by Corporate Vision, IE100, and others.

The company also operates two GMP tissue processing labs focused on umbilical cord-derived biologics manufacturing, and runs R3 Medical Training, which delivers CME-accredited regenerative medicine education to providers globally.

An Ivy League-trained orthopedic surgeon who subsequently earned his PhD in stem cell biology in 2020, Dr. Greene brings a rare combination of clinical depth and scientific rigor to the subject. His philosophy - shared throughout the book - is that accurate patient education is the foundation of good medicine.“Stem cell therapies can be confusing, and too many voices in this space disseminate inaccurate content to suit their own narrative,” Dr. Greene notes.“I've always used facts to create content, and peer-reviewed evidence is now abundant as the field grows.”

About the Author

David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA is an Ivy League-trained orthopedic surgeon and the Founder and CEO of R3 Stem Cell. He started R3 while attending Arizona State University's Executive MBA program in 2011 and subsequently earned his PhD in stem cell biology in 2020 from the Panama College of Cell Sciences. Under his leadership, R3 has become the world's most extensive provider of regenerative therapies globally, operating in eight countries and performing tens of thousands of procedures annually. Dr. Greene lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his wife Debbie and their four children.

About R3 Stem Cell

R3 Stem Cell is the world's largest provider of regenerative therapies, with 80 Centers of Excellence in eight countries and over 28,000 procedures performed to date. The company treats patients for conditions including stem cells for autism, arthritis, diabetes, stroke, back pain, spinal cord injury, autoimmune diseases, premature ovarian and organ failure, and many more. R3 operates two GMP biologics manufacturing labs, publishes peer-reviewed research, and provides CME-accredited medical training through R3 Medical Training. R3 has been named Stem Cell Global Company of the Year five consecutive years by multiple independent organizations.

Dr. Greene also started a podcast also titled Stem Cell Genius. The podcast is narrated by R3 Stem Cell President Samantha Brechner, MBA, and is available on all typical platforms. Dr. Greene and Samantha answer common questions and tackle myths and current topics on regenerative medicine.

Media Contact

Samantha Brechner, President

R3 Stem Cell

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