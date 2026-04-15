Debut Novel It Was Always You By Jessica Lynn Beyrer Explores The Powerful Crossroads Between First Love And Lasting Love

A sweeping and emotionally charged love story, It Was Always You marks the compelling debut of author and songwriter Jessica Lynn Beyrer, inviting readers into a world where passion, ambition, heartbreak, and destiny collide.

At the heart of this unforgettable novel is Sophia, a rising singer songwriter whose life is defined by two extraordinary loves. Years ago, during a spring break that changed everything, she met Lucas. Their chemistry was instant and undeniable. But timing stood in their way. He left for college with big career dreams, while she chased her own ambitions in music. Love, though powerful, was not enough to overcome circumstance.

Years later, Sophia's music career is soaring. By her side is Collin, one of the music industry's top producers. Collin believes in her talent, nurtures her voice, and offers a steady, profound love that has helped her build not just a career, but a life. With him, she has found security, partnership, and a deep emotional connection.

Then fate intervenes.

A chance reunion with Lucas reignites feelings Sophia believed were long buried. Old sparks return with startling intensity, forcing her to confront a question that will shape her future. Is love about holding on to the past, or embracing the present? Can destiny truly be denied? And when two men both feel like home, how does the heart decide?

In It Was Always You, Beyrer masterfully explores the complexity of loving more than once, and loving deeply in different ways. As triumph and tragedy unfold, Sophia must navigate the delicate balance between ambition and vulnerability, loyalty and longing, security and passion. The novel delves into the emotional reality that life is defined by choices, and even the right choice does not guarantee freedom from heartbreak.

More than a love triangle, this poignant story is about self discovery and trusting the path life places before us. Through Sophia's journey, readers are reminded that sometimes the heart knows what it wants even when the mind is conflicted, and that destiny often reveals itself only after courage is tested.

When asked what inspired her to write the book, Beyrer shares that storytelling has always lived within her. Known for her passion for music and songwriting, she began the novel by writing about a singer songwriter, a reflection of her own beginnings. While she has started many stories over the years, this one would not let her go. She found herself returning to it again and again, eventually becoming so immersed that she had to finish it. Even she struggled with the ending, having grown attached to both leading men. The story demanded to be told, and she followed it to its emotional conclusion.

The primary message of It Was Always You resonates deeply with modern readers. Life is full of choices. Some will lead us exactly where we dreamed of going, while others may break us. Often, we experience both. Trust the path you are on. Follow it where it leads. If it brings you to a love that feels real and powerful, embrace it wholeheartedly. And understand that even the right decisions do not shield us from pain. Sometimes when it feels like everything is falling apart, something unexpected and beautiful follows.

Jessica Lynn Beyrer has always been passionate about music and writing. As a child, she spent her time singing and crafting songs, believing that powerful stories and lyrics evoke the deepest emotions. Over the years, she has written numerous songs, including“Day Trippin',” which is referenced in her debut novel. It Was Always You is her first completed novel and a significant milestone in her creative journey.

It Was Always You is available now on Amazon, BarnesandNoble, Walmart, and other major book retailers.

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About the Author

Jessica Lynn Beyrer is a passionate writer and songwriter whose creativity has been shaped by her lifelong love of music and storytelling. With her debut novel, she invites readers into a heartfelt exploration of love, destiny, and the courage it takes to follow the path meant for you.