DMK's A Raja Predicts 200+ Seats In 2026, Calls BJP 'Alien' To TN

DMK Confident of 2026 Win, Rejects BJP Ideology

DMK MP and Deputy General Secretary, A Raja, has claimed that the Secular Progressive Alliance will win more than 200 of 234 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, A Raja termed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ideology "alien" to the state and claimed that the people will not accept the party. The DMK MP said, "The BJP will not be accepted by the people of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu will not accept any alien ideology, much less the BJP. DMK (alliance) will win more than 200 seats."

In the 2021 polls, the DMK-led alliance had won 159 seats with the DMK emerging as the largest party with 133 seats. With Congress winning 18 seats, VCK four and other alliance partners securing four seats, the Secular Progressive Alliance was well above the majority mark of 118.

Current Alliance Seat Distribution

This year, the DMK is contesting 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners. These partners include the Congress with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with five seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with five seats, VCK with eight seats, MDMK with four seats. Other parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with two seats.

Stalin Urges Voters to Protect Tamil Nadu's Progress

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin cautioned voters against supporting the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, claiming that a victory for the opposition here would reverse a century of social and economic progress in the state. While campaigning in Vellore, the DMK president emphasised that the electorate understands the risks of a power shift.

CM Stalin remarked, "Do not vote for the so-called 'double engine' government. A vote for AIADMK is a vote for BJP. Such a vote would push Tamil Nadu back by 100 years. The people of Tamil Nadu understand this well." "Let me repeat, this election is a democratic battle between the Tamil Nadu front and the Delhi front. Beyond political differences, I urge everyone to support the secular progressive alliance led by the DMK to protect our mother Tamil Nadu," he added.

Election Schedule and Main Contestants

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest.

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