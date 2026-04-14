Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) Advances Beasley Creek With Soil Sampling Program

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Catalina Advances Beasley Creek with Soil Sampling to Define and Expand Flamingo SystemPerth, April 15, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited (ASX:CTN ) advised that it has commenced a soil sampling program at the Flamingo target within its 100%-owned Beasley Creek Project in Western Australia.HIGHLIGHTS- Soil sampling commenced at the high-priority Flamingo target, advancing Beasley Creek toward drill-ready status- First modern, systematic geochemical program undertaken across the project area- Program targeting expansion of a coherent multi-element mineralised system (Au-Cu-Zn-Ni-As)- Focus on defining scale and continuity of an interpreted copper-gold volcanichydrothermal system ahead of drillingThe Flamingo target represents the primary focus of current exploration activities and is considered the most advanced and prospective target within the project area. Recent geological work1 highlighted Flamingo as a coherent copper-gold volcanic-hydrothermal system, defined by multi-element geochemical anomalism, favourable structural architecture and supporting geophysical features.This program represents the next step in the first modern, systematic exploration campaign across the project area and advances the Company's strategy at Beasley Creek by refining the geochemical footprint at Flamingo and progressing toward targeted drill testing.Catalina Executive Director, Ross Cotton, commented:"Commencing soil sampling at Flamingo represents a key step in advancing Beasley Creek toward drillready status, with the program designed to refine target scale and continuity.The recent upgrade to a copper-dominant hydrothermal interpretation at Flamingo, combined with early geochemical responses along the Mithgoondy Shear Zone, reinforces broader district-scale potential and the potential for multiple mineralised systems along the corridor.With a clear geological model established, the Company is now focused on execution and positioning to move efficiently into drilling as approvals and access are finalised."Regional Context and BackgroundCatalina's 100% owned Beasley Creek Project is located within the northern Capricorn Orogen and remains underexplored relative to its geological potential.Recent integrated geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretation has materially upgraded the exploration framework, shifting focus to structurally controlled bedrock mineralisation. Within this context, the Flamingo target has emerged as a high-priority opportunity, interpreted as a copper-gold volcanic-hydrothermal system with potential for additional structural overprint.Importantly, while historical exploration identified anomalous geochemistry and localised high-grade gold, including a historical intersection of 4m @ 11.4 g/t Au, the underlying bedrock system and its extensions along strike and at depth remain largely untested, highlighting a compelling opportunity for systematic discovery.Corridor-Scale Target Expansion and Geochemical DefinitionA soil sampling program has commenced at Beasley Creek, designed not only to refine the Flamingo target but to expand the known footprint of mineralisation along the Mithgoondy Shear Zone (figure 2*).At these emerging targets, arsenic outlines broad, lens-shaped halos that enclose coherent Cu-Au-Ag anomalism. The spatial coherence and zonation are interpreted to reflect a structurally controlled hydrothermal system.Sampling is designed to:- Infill and extend existing geochemical coverage- Define the scale, continuity and zonation of anomalism- Strengthen targeting confidence across structurally controlled mineralisation- Prioritise and optimise upcoming drill collar locationsImportantly, the program represents a transition from single-target evaluation to systematic corridorscale exploration, with the objective of identifying and advancing multiple targets within a potentially larger mineralised system.For further information on the geological interpretation of the Beazley Creek Project, please refer to the ASX announcements on 8 December 2025 and 25 February 2026.Implications for Forward ExplorationThe current program is a key step in positioning Beasley Creek as a multi-target opportunity, with work underway to define the scale of mineralisation along the Mithgoondy Shear Zone.By expanding geochemical coverage and refining target definition, Catalina is building a pipeline of drill-ready targets, with the potential to materially increase the overall scale and significance of the project.Subject to heritage clearances and the outcome of the EIS co-funding application, the Company intends to progress to targeted drilling, applying a disciplined approach to capital deployment while maintaining exposure to discovery across a broader mineralised system.Next StepsCatalina is progressing a clear pathway to drilling at Beasley Creek, supported by ongoing target refinement and parallel workstreams to secure access and funding. Planned activities inclide:- Completion of soil sampling program and receipt of assay results- Integration of geochemical data with geological and geophysical interpretations- Reconnaissance geological mapping to validate interpretations and refine drill collar positioning- Finalisation of priority drill targets and program designIn parallel, the Company will progress:- Outcome of the Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) co-funding application- Ongoing heritage engagement and access negotiations*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.