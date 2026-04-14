Food Stocks Untouched As Ministry Keeps Market Vigil

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's food reserves are in excellent condition and its strategic stocks remain untouched, His Excellency Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani has said, crediting proactive planning and an institutional framework built specifically to absorb global shocks and insulate the domestic market from external volatility.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency, His Excellency said the reserves were established under Law No. 24 of 2019 on Regulating and Managing the Strategic Stock of Food and Consumer Goods, issued in line with the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. The system was designed from the outset to withstand precisely the kind of geopolitical and logistical pressures now bearing down on global supply chains - from the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on wheat prices to drought seasons, fires, and crop failures across Asia.

A dedicated situation room is operational around the clock, supported by field and logistics teams monitoring markets in real time. Artificial intelligence systems have been deployed to anticipate supply disruptions and inform decision-making before problems escalate. The ministry has simultaneously activated a network of alternative air, sea, and land cargo routes, each independently capable of meeting Qatar's full import requirements, while coordinating in advance with a deliberately diversified base of international suppliers spanning Asia, Europe, and neighbouring Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE.

Qatar Airways has played a pivotal logistical role throughout the crisis. Dedicated cargo flights and the strategic use of commercial routes have delivered around 2,000 tonnes of vegetables and fruit, more than 1,200 tonnes of red meat, and approximately 283 tonnes of seafood since the crisis began. National logistics firms Qatar Navigation (Milaha) and Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) have provided critical backbone support across warehousing and distribution.

On the domestic pricing front, the minister acknowledged that some goods have seen modest price increases, driven by higher global shipping costs and elevated production expenses in countries of origin - pressures directly linked to oil price movements and the resulting inflationary environment. He was clear, however, that this is a limited and temporary phenomenon, expected to ease as global conditions stabilise. To cushion the impact, the state has intervened to subsidise shipping costs and contain knock-on effects for consumers at the retail level.

Enforcement has been robust. Inspection teams from the ministries of Commerce and Industry and Municipality are jointly conducting approximately 2,500 inspection orders daily through an integrated electronic monitoring system, covering commercial establishments across the country and focusing on product availability, price compliance, and the prevention of monopolistic or misleading practices. While the overwhelming majority of businesses have operated within the law, violations were recorded against 92 commercial establishments. Two were shut down for unjustified price hikes or failure to display prices, with legal measures applied swiftly in all cases.

The minister noted that demand surged sharply in the immediate hours after the crisis broke. Bottled water consumption jumped more than 24-fold and milk sales rose more than fivefold - yet neither development depleted available stocks nor triggered any drawdown of the strategic reserve, a result the minister attributed to the depth of prior preparedness and the efficiency of real-time market management. Local manufacturers, particularly in water bottling and poultry production, have since expanded capacity to further reinforce domestic self-sufficiency.

Qatar currently operates 138 food factories capable of producing over 700 commodities. The minister urged the private sector to seize the current moment as an opportunity to deepen investment in local food manufacturing, prioritising the import of raw materials for domestic processing over reliance on finished product imports.

He closed with a direct appeal to the public: act responsibly, avoid panic buying, and do not be swayed by rumours. The ministry, he stressed, will not hesitate to act against any practice that undermines market stability or infringes on consumer rights.

food reserves domestic market external volatility