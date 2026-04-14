Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Dutch Foreign Minister Berendsen

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, visiting the United States with the King and Queen of the Netherlands. The two leaders discussed Iran and reaffirmed the close cooperation between the United States and the Netherlands.

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