10 States That Refuse To Tax Social Security Benefits

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you're living on Social Security (or planning to), where you live can dramatically impact how far your money goes. Many retirees are shocked to learn that while Social Security is federally taxable in some cases, most states don't tax it at all. In fact, as of 2026, about 41 states and Washington, D.C., do not tax Social Security benefits, leaving only a handful that still do.

That means relocating (or even just understanding your state's rules) could save you thousands over time. But not all“tax-friendly” states are created equal, and some offer bigger advantages than others. Here's a look at 10 standout states where retirees keep more of their Social Security income and what you should know before making a move.

1. Alaska: No Income Tax, No Social Security Tax

Alaska is one of the most tax-friendly states for retirees. It has no state income tax, meaning Social Security benefits are completely untouched. That also applies to pensions, 401(k) withdrawals, and other retirement income. In addition, Alaska offers the Permanent Fund Dividend, which pays residents annually.

2. Florida: Popular Retirement Haven With Zero Tax on Benefits

Florida continues to attract retirees for both lifestyle and tax reasons. The state has no income tax, so Social Security benefits are not taxed. This is one reason millions of retirees relocate to Florida each year. However, it's important to factor in rising housing and insurance costs.

3. Texas: Big Savings for Social Security Recipients

Texas is another state with no income tax, making it highly attractive for retirees. Social Security benefits are fully exempt from state taxation. This can significantly reduce your overall tax burden in retirement. However, property taxes in Texas tend to be higher than average.

4. Tennessee: Low Costs and No Tax on Retirement Income

Tennessee stands out as one of the most affordable states for retirees. It does not tax income, including Social Security benefits. The state also eliminated its tax on interest and dividends in recent years. That means most forms of retirement income are tax-free at the state level.

5. South Dakota: Quietly One of the Most Tax-Friendly States

South Dakota often flies under the radar, but it shouldn't. There is no state income tax, so Social Security benefits are not taxed. The state also has relatively low living costs compared to national averages. At the same time, winters can be harsh, which may not suit every retiree. Still, from a tax perspective, it's one of the best options available.

6. Wyoming: No Tax and Lower Cost of Living

Wyoming offers retirees a powerful combination of low taxes and affordability. There is no state income tax, meaning Social Security income is fully exempt. The state also has a lower cost of living than many coastal areas. Property taxes are relatively moderate as well. For retirees seeking simplicity and savings, Wyoming is worth considering.

7. Nevada: Tax-Free Income With a Growing Retirement Appeal

Nevada has become increasingly popular among retirees. It has no state income tax, so Social Security benefits are not taxed. Las Vegas and the surrounding areas offer access to healthcare and amenities. But the cost of living has been rising in recent years, so it's important to keep that in mind too.

8. New Hampshire: No Income Tax on Wages or Benefits

New Hampshire is unique because it doesn't tax earned income or Social Security. The state recently eliminated its tax on interest and dividends as well. That makes it increasingly attractive for retirees. New Hampshire's property taxes can be relatively high, though. Still, many retirees find the tradeoff worthwhile.

9. Washington: Tax-Friendly With a Few Caveats

Washington State does not have a traditional income tax. That means Social Security benefits are not taxed at the state level. That said, the state does tax certain capital gains above specific thresholds. Living costs, especially in cities like Seattle, can also be high. Even so, retirees benefit from keeping their Social Security income intact.

10. Mississippi: Full Exemption Without Giving Up Income Tax Systems

Mississippi is one of several states that have income tax, but still exempts Social Security. That means retirees don't pay state tax on their benefits. The state also exempts many forms of retirement income. Additionally, the cost of living is relatively low compared to national averages.

The Smart Way to Choose a Tax-Friendly Retirement State

Choosing where to retire is about more than just avoiding taxes. You need to consider healthcare access, cost of living, and lifestyle preferences. Keeping Social Security tax-free can be a major financial advantage. But the best decision balances tax savings with quality of life. So, keep that in mind as you make your decisions on where to live in retirement.

Would you consider moving to a state that doesn't tax Social Security, or is staying close to family more important?