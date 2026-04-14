Are Schools, Colleges, Offices, Banks Closed On 15 April? Check What's Open, What's Closed On Pohela Boishak, Bohag Bihu
This implies that for those planning a branch visit today, must refer to RBI's calendar to confirm whether banks are open in their state today as 15 April is a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act in multiple states. As per RBI calendar, a bank holiday will be observed across several cities, including Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram.Educational Institutions
Since, 15 April is not a public holiday but a regional holiday so all schools and colleges across India will function as usual but will remain closed in select states where it has been declared a holiday.Also Read | Bank holiday today, 15 April: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, others open or closed today? Offices
Central and state government offices, post offices and central/state-run services across several parts of India will remain open except for some select states. Similar is the case with courts and public sector units (PSUs).Businesses
Select local businesses in areas celebrating the regional festivals might remain closed.Stock market
The Indian stock market - NSE and BSE - is open on 15 April. Trading will resume today following the holiday closure for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. All trading activity will resume today as usual. This implies that trading will take place in equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing, and electronic gold receipts.Retail shops and restaurants
Most commercial establishments and private companies will function as usual except in areas celebrating the regional festivals.Public transport
Buses, trains, and metro services are expected to run as usual.Essential services
Hospitals, pharmacies and emergency services will operate normally.Digital banking
ATMs, UPI, net banking, and mobile apps will remain fully operational despite bank closure in multiple states.
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