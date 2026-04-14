Over 400,000 Ukrainians Live In Northern Poland, Consul General Says
“About 420,000 Ukrainian citizens are currently in the consular district. This is almost the population of Gdańsk, where 480,000 people live. It is worth noting that 40% of these Ukrainians arrived in northern Poland after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022,” the Consul General said.
She emphasized that Poland hosts one of the largest numbers of Ukrainian citizens abroad, second only to Germany. The Consulate General in Gdańsk covers the largest consular district, including four voivodeships: West Pomeranian, Pomeranian, Kuyavian-Pomeranian, and Warmian-Masurian.
Krysa noted that the recent upgrade of the consular office in Gdańsk to the level of a Consulate General reflects the high level of Ukrainian-Polish relations and the commitment to supporting citizens abroad.
“The new status means a different scale, allowing for more projects to support the Ukrainian community, as well as cultural and economic ties, and improving the effectiveness of assistance to Ukrainians,” she said.Read also: Magyar's first visit to Warsaw may help revive Visegrád Group's role in EU – Czaputowicz
She added that a new building for the Consulate General will be sought in Gdańsk.
“The institution needs to meet modern requirements and be convenient for Ukrainian citizens not only in terms of location but also in its facilities. This includes a proper waiting area, a children's room, a small library, and accessibility for people with disabilities,” Krysa explained.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Consulate of Ukraine in Gdańsk officially received the status of a Consulate General on March 28.
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