Trump Says Second Round Of Iran Talks Possible In Days

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 15 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said a second round of direct talks with Iran could take place“over the next two days,” signalling a possible diplomatic opening even as the United States presses ahead with a naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked shipping.

In an interview with The New York Post, Trump said negotiations could happen soon and pointed to Pakistan as a possible venue.“Something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there,” he said, referring to Islamabad.

The comments came after an earlier round of talks failed to yield a breakthrough. Trump suggested initial plans had pointed to Europe before shifting towards Pakistan.

The diplomatic push comes alongside heightened tensions in the Gulf. US Central Command said that no ships from Iranian ports passed through its blockade in the first 24 hours. Six merchant vessels complied with US instructions and turned back towards Iranian ports in the Gulf of Oman.

Shipping data showed a more mixed picture. Several Iran-linked vessels were tracked moving through the Strait of Hormuz after the blockade began, though some appeared to stop or change course after entering open waters.

More than 20 commercial ships not linked to Iran transited the strait in the same period, including tankers and cargo vessels. That suggests traffic through the key waterway has not been fully disrupted.

Vice President JD Vance said in Georgia that Washington is seeking a broader agreement with Tehran. He said the United States wants Iran to prosper economically, but only if it commits to not developing a nuclear weapon.

Diplomatic activity is also under way elsewhere in the region. Israel and Lebanon agreed to“launch direct negotiations” after rare face-to-face talks in Washington, in a move seen as part of wider efforts to stabilise tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

The United Nations has urged continued engagement. Secretary-General António Guterres said talks between Washington and Tehran are likely to resume and called for sustained diplomatic efforts.

Markets reacted quickly to the prospect of renewed talks. US crude futures fell nearly 8 per cent to their lowest level in weeks, reflecting hopes that tensions could ease and energy flows stabilise.

Still, uncertainty remains over the blockade and its enforcement. The Strait of Hormuz carries a significant share of global oil shipments, making it a critical chokepoint for energy markets.

The US-Iran standoff follows decades of strained relations centred on Tehran's nuclear programme and regional role. Previous efforts to curb Iran's nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions relief have repeatedly stalled.

Any sustained disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has historically led to volatility in oil prices and raised concerns about global energy security.