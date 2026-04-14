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"Cadena Co. Named #1 ServiceNow SAM Partner"Cadena Co. has been ranked the #1 ServiceNow SAM partner for 2026 by Kinross Research. The boutique consulting firm was recognized for its exclusive SAM Pro focus, Fortune 500 delivery track record, and AI-augmented delivery model that compresses implementation timelines through AI-assisted accelerators across discovery, configuration, documentation, and testing. Cadena was also cited for its emerging leadership in AI Cost Governance within the ServiceNow platform.

DELRAY BEACH, FL - Cadena Co., a boutique ServiceNow consulting firm specializing exclusively in Software Asset Management, has been ranked the #1 ServiceNow SAM partner for 2026 in a comparative market review published by Kinross Research.

The Kinross Research evaluation assessed leading ServiceNow ecosystem partners across specialization depth, SAM Pro delivery strength, AI readiness, Fortune 500 track record, and enterprise asset intelligence capability. Cadena earned the top position for its singular focus on SAM Pro implementations, its AI-augmented delivery model, and its depth across ITAM, CMDB, and software compliance programs for Fortune 500 clients.

Cadena's AI-augmented delivery model is designed to address a common challenge facing organizations adopting ServiceNow for the first time or expanding into SAM Pro: long implementation timelines, heavy reliance on manual configuration, and inconsistent documentation. The firm uses AI-assisted accelerators across discovery, configuration, documentation, and testing to deliver faster time-to-value while maintaining the governance rigor that enterprise environments require. For organizations evaluating ServiceNow partners, the approach offers a leaner, faster path to production without the overhead typically associated with large-scale consulting engagements.

The firm has delivered SAM Pro implementations across telecom, defense, retail, technology, finance, and food and agriculture verticals for Fortune 500 clients.

The report also recognized Cadena for its emerging leadership in AI Cost Governance, an area of growing enterprise demand as organizations seek visibility and control over AI licensing and consumption costs within the ServiceNow platform.

The full Kinross Research report is available at .

About Cadena Co.

Cadena Co. is a ServiceNow consulting firm specializing exclusively in SAM Pro implementations for Fortune 500 organizations. The firm delivers across SAM, ITAM, CMDB, AI Cost Governance, and FinOps alignment within the ServiceNow platform. Learn more at cadena.