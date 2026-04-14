Healing Sky Modernizes Provider Selection With First-Of-Its-Kind Mental Health & Wellness Platform Protecting Patients From Misinformation In Online Sources And AI

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"Healing Sky Provider Dashboard"A new behavioral health and wellness platform helps clinicians build visibility, grow their practice, and connect with patients through a modern, whole-person, content-driven dynamic directory.

Patients are actively consuming digital content to self-educate and make health decisions. In their search for mental health and wellness support online, they are often met with an overwhelming mix of misinformation on social platforms never built for healthcare. More than 80% of TikTok videos tagged with mental health content have been found to be misleadin, according to research cited by the American Psychological Association, making it increasingly difficult for patients to determine what is credible and who to trust.

Licensed providers face the other side of the same problem. 82% of patients use search engines as their first step to finding a healthcare provide, yet most clinicians have limited opportunities to showcase their expertise or meaningfully differentiate themselves before a patient ever reaches out. 71% of patients will actively seek alternative providers if a clinician's online presence lacks sufficient detail. A name, a license, and a profile photo are no longer enough.

At the same time, Mental Health and Wellness are too often treated as a narrow clinical issue, reduced to medication management or isolated cognitive therapy when, in reality, true wellness is multidimensional. Emotional health is inseparable from physical fitness, nutrition, sleep, stress regulation, social connection, and sense of purpose. Fragmenting these and other elements across disconnected services leads to incomplete care and inconsistent outcomes.

Healing Sky is being created to address these challenges. Unlike traditional HCP listing websites or static directories, Healing Sky provides a platform that combines provider-generated content, discovery, and engagement into a single ecosystem designed to help clinicians build authority and help patients make more informed decisions about their care and provider choice.

"Healing Sky represents a significant advancement in the pursuit of health and well-being," stated Dr. Raul Rodriguez, M.D., Founder. "It is where a holistic approach to mental health aligns with a lifestyle-oriented perspective on wellness. Access to qualified professionals ensures access to accurate and trusted professional opinions. The correct path forward will literally be at your fingertips!”

A New Model for Provider Visibility and Patient Discovery

Healing Sky moves beyond the age-old insurance-type provider directory listings by enabling clinicians to actively contribute content and engage with a broader audience. Providers can publish both video and written content directly on the platform, allowing prospective patients to experience their approach, communication style, and clinical focus firsthand before making an informed decision about their care.

For providers and practices looking to grow, Healing Sky serves as a dynamic provider directory and offers tools to build online visibility, attract new patients, and monetize their expertise beyond traditional appointment-based care. For patients, it shifts discovery earlier in the decision-making process, creating a more transparent and informed path to support.

"In addition to traditional treatment pathways, factors such as lifestyle, environment, and sense of purpose play a critical role in overall mental and cognitive health," said Jason DuBraski, VP of Commercialization. "Healing Sky enables providers to address both clinical care and whole-person wellness in a way that aligns with how people actually experience their health information today.”

Addressing a Growing Need for Trusted Mental Health Guidance

The demand for this kind of clarity is significant. Over 60 million U.S. adults, roughly 23% of the population, experienced a mental illness in the past yea, according to Mental Health America's 2025 report, and one in four of those individuals reported an unmet need for treatment. 42% of Americans identify difficulty finding a provider as a top barrier to getting mental health car, second only to cost, according to Gallup. Discovery is not a secondary problem. It is a primary one.

Healing Sky aims to bridge this gap by creating a provider-led ecosystem that prioritizes transparency, expertise, and accessibility, bringing together licensed clinicians, wellness professionals, and individuals seeking support, along with relevant products and services, into one place.

Inviting Founding Behavioral Health Providers

As Healing Sky enters its early development phase, the company is inviting a select group of founding providers and nonprofit organizations to help shape the platform. Founding providers will also contribute directly to the development of a platform built specifically for modern behavioral health and wellness professionals.

94% of patients research a provider before booking an appointment. Founding providers who establish their presence on Healing Sky early will be positioned for discovery from day one.

“The way people access health information has fundamentally changed. Digital and social platforms are now central. Healthcare has been slower to adapt. Healing Sky changes this. Providers who embrace this shift early will be the ones who lead,” stated Jason DuBraski.

Mental Health Providers and Wellness Professionals interested in joining the founding provider program can learn more at

About Healing Sky

Healing Sky is a content-driven behavioral health and wellness platform that helps individuals connect with licensed mental health providers and credible wellness resources. The platform enables providers to share expertise through video and written content, build professional visibility, and engage with patients in a more transparent and modern way. The company, headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, is currently inviting early providers to participate in its founding phase.