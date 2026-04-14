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Brain Treatment Center has been recognized as a top provider of MeRT Therapy for Autism in Metro Atlanta, reflecting growing demand for individualized, noninvasive treatment options and the center's track record of data-driven care for children and families across the region.

ATLANTA - April 14, 2026 - Brain Treatment Center has been recognized as a top provider of MeRT Therapy for Autism in Metro Atlanta, reflecting growing demand for individualized, noninvasive treatment options and the center's track record of data-driven care for children and families across the region.

The recognition underscores the center's specialized focus on MeRT, or Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy, an advanced form of transcranial magnetic stimulation guided by quantitative EEG brain mapping. Unlike standard protocols, MeRT uses each patient's brainwave patterns to tailor stimulation, offering a customized approach designed to improve neurological function.

Autism spectrum disorder affects 1 in 36 children nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and families often seek complementary therapies that address neurological regulation alongside behavioral and educational interventions. Brain Treatment Center's designation as Metro Atlanta's top MeRT provider highlights the availability of specialized, individualized brain-based therapy locally.

“This recognition reflects the families we serve and the outcomes we work toward every day,” said a spokesperson for Brain Treatment Center.“MeRT is not a one-size-fits-all therapy. It begins with detailed brain mapping, and every treatment plan is built around that data. Our goal is to help children improve communication, attention and overall quality of life in a way that is safe and personalized.”

Brain Treatment Center conducts comprehensive EEG evaluations before initiating therapy, allowing clinicians to identify irregular brainwave activity and design targeted treatment sessions. MeRT sessions are noninvasive, do not require anesthesia and are performed in an outpatient setting. Families remain closely involved throughout the process, with progress monitored and adjustments made as needed.

In addition to autism-focused services, the center also treats patients experiencing depression, anxiety, PTSD and traumatic brain injury, using similar data-guided methodologies. However, its autism program has become a cornerstone of its practice, drawing families from across Metro Atlanta seeking individualized neurological care.

As awareness of precision-based neuromodulation grows, Brain Treatment Center's recognition positions it as a regional resource for pediatric neurological support and advanced therapeutic options.

Families and referral partners seeking more information about MeRT Therapy for Autism can visit or contact the center directly to schedule a consultation.

About Brain Treatment Center

Brain Treatment Center is a Metro Atlanta-based clinic specializing in personalized, noninvasive brain-based therapies. Using quantitative EEG diagnostics and MeRT technology, the center develops individualized treatment plans for patients with autism, depression, anxiety, PTSD and traumatic brain injury. Brain Treatment Center is committed to data-driven care designed to support neurological regulation and improved quality of life.

Location:

Brain Treatment Center Metro Atlanta

3632 Highlands Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

(678) 855-7708