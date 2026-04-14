Odisha: Villagers, Police Clash After Student's Food Poisoning Death

A tragic case of food-poisoning death at the Kakabandha Ashram School hostel in Rasgovindpur block of Mayurbhanj district has triggered massive outrage, with villagers clashing with police during the funeral procession of a young victim, Rupali Besra, on Tuesday. The situation turned volatile when police arrived in the girl's village to take her body for the last rites. Aggrieved villagers, demanding justice and enhanced compensation, pelted the police vehicle carrying the body with firecrackers, damaged the vehicle and the Swarga Rath used for the deceased and tried to block the procession.

Police responded with a lathi charge to control the mob. Reports indicate that around 20 police personnel and 10 villagers were injured in the clash. A heavy security deployment, including three police platoons, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mayurbhanj and the Additional SP, has been rushed to the spot to maintain law and order. The village remains tense, with locals expressing anger over the handling of the case.

Villagers Demand Justice, Higher Compensation

Villagers are demanding that the Odisha Health Minister visit the village personally to address their grievances and have insisted on adequate compensation and medical support for all affected students, including the family of the deceased.

The district administration has announced Rs 7 lakh as compensation to Rupali's family, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh. Despite this, locals say the amount is insufficient and are pressing for the minister's intervention to ensure accountability for alleged lapses in hostel food safety.

Opposition Parties Protest, Demand Rs 50 Lakh Compensation

Opposition parties, along with former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) minister Sudam Marandi and members of the Adivasi Sangothon (tribal organisation), staged a strong protest inside the hospital premises. Protesters raised slogans demanding immediate justice for the victims and their families and called for compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Rupali Besra, along with proper medical care and support for all affected students. They accused the authorities of negligence in food safety and hygiene standards.

Administration's Response and Investigation

In response, the district administration admitted its lapse and accepted responsibility for the unfortunate incident. Officials assured that strict action would be taken against all those found guilty or involved in the supply and preparation of the contaminated food. They also promised to provide necessary medical assistance and compensation to the victims.

Karanjia Sub Collector Dayasindhu Parida, speaking to ANI, on the matter said, "A class 6th student died due to food poisoning. The matter is being inquired into by a high-level committee, and criminal proceedings will be initiated against those involved in the case. The government has sanctioned compensation for the family. We are taking the responsibility of ensuring this does not happen in the future. The dead body is undergoing post-mortem, after which it will be taken to the family of the deceased."

Victim's Father Speaks Out

While the father of the deceased victim, Durga Besra, speaking to ANI said, "She used to live in the hostel, and I don't know what was served there. The teachers brought my child to the hospital, and upon reaching, I found that she was serious. She was transferred to another hospital, where she died..."

Broader Concerns Over Hostel Food Safety

Local residents and activists demand stricter oversight, better quality of meals in hostels, and accountability to prevent further tragedies.

The administration has assured a thorough investigation into Rupali Besra's death and measures to improve school safety and hygiene. Authorities have suspended the headmaster, and an investigation is underway.

Class 6 student Rupali Besra died in the hospital after allegedly consuming contaminated or stale food, suspected to have come from her school hostel, while over 150 others fell ill after consuming contaminated food, apparently served at an educational institution or event in Balangir district, Odisha. Several students remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The family of Rupali Besra and the affected students await swift justice and adequate support from the government. This incident has once again highlighted serious concerns over hygiene and the quality of food served in government-run tribal residential schools in the state. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)